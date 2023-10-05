 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a live-action TV show

Night City is coming to a TV set near you

By Toussaint Egan
Key art of V, the protagonist of Cyberpunk 2077, leaning against a car and staring at the skyline of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077. Image: CD Projekt Red/CD Projekt
Fans of Cyberpunk 2077 won’t have to wait long before returning to the dystopian streets of Night City. Developer CD Projekt Red announced on Thursday that they are working on a live-action TV series set in the universe of Mike Pondsmith’s dark futuristic tabletop RPG.

The developer is teaming up with Anonymous Content, a global media company known for its work producing such shows as True Detective and Mr. Robot, to produce an original series based in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

Details are scarce regarding the particular plot, setting, characters and creative team attached, but we do know that the project will be overseen by Anonymous Content Studios’ Head of Television Garret Kemble, Director of Development Ryan Schwartz, and Chief Creative Officer David Levine, who previously worked for HBO and oversaw production on series like True Detective, Westworld, True Blood, and the early seasons of Game of Thrones.

The Cyberpunk franchise has already seen terrific success on TV in the form of Cyberpunk Edgerunners, which revitalized interest in Cyberpunk 2077 following the game’s tumultuous launch in 2020. With the successful launch of the game’s Phantom Liberty expansion and the news of a forthcoming sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 currently in production, CD Projekt Red is in a favorable position to capitalize on the game’s success by spinning-off more stories across multiple mediums.

Fingers crossed that Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as Johnny Silverhand at some point.

