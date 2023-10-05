FromSoftware comes for your favorite shotguns in new Armored Core 6 patch

FromSoftware released a new patch for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon on Thursday, and three very overdue targets were struck by the nerf laser. Say a fond farewell to your reliably overpowered SG-027 Zimmerman shotguns, Songbirds grenade cannons, and Stun Needle Launcher.

Those go-to boss killers were all affected by patch 1.03.1 for Armored Core 6. Probably with good reason, too — the Zimmermans in particular were a notoriously overused option, and the nerfs feel justified. Here’s how FromSoftware describes the balance adjustment to the Zimmerman and two other ol’ reliables:

Shotgun “SG-027 Zimmerman” : decreased Attack Power/Impact/Accumulative Impact/Direct Hit Adjustment

: decreased Attack Power/Impact/Accumulative Impact/Direct Hit Adjustment Grenade Cannon “Songbirds” : decreased Attack Power/Impact/Accumulative Impact. Rounds now explode upon reaching their Effective Range, even if they don’t make contact

: decreased Attack Power/Impact/Accumulative Impact. Rounds now explode upon reaching their Effective Range, even if they don’t make contact Stun Needle Launcher “VE-60SNA”: decreased Impact/Accumulative Impact/Direct Hit Adjustment/Attack Power on consecutive attacks

Those adjustments certainly don’t make the Zimmerman, Songbirds, and Stun Needle Launcher useless, so if you have experience using them, you’re probably going to be OK — but the nerfs do have an impact on their extreme effectiveness.

FromSoftware has made commensurate adjustments to dozens of other weapons in Armored Core 6, increasing the total rounds and projectile speed, while lowering reload times for a bunch of stuff that is not the aforementioned trio of OP weapons. Handgun users in particular will have more ammo going into battle, which is welcome. The outcome of these nerfs and buffs will lead to more build variety, hopefully.

Various AC parts have also been tweaked, so double-check your builds. Many boosters also have newly increased upward thrust, so expect to spend a little more time in the air.

You can find the full patch notes for version 1.03.1 at publisher Bandai Namco’s website.