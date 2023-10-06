You can finally change your name in Baldur’s Gate 3

A funny story about me: I did not know that “Tav” was the default name for the player character in Baldur’s Gate 3. I thought, like in other role-playing games I’ve played, it was a randomly generated name. “Tav,” I thought when I saw it, “not bad for a random name generator.” Then I found out lots of other people have Tavs, and learned the truth: I wasn’t impressed by a random selection; I had settled for vanilla. Mortifying, honestly.

Thankfully, the latest Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix adds the option to change your name via the Magic Mirror. It’s the same mirror that was added in the game’s massive Patch 3 for players itching to change their character’s appearance, within limits (race and body type are locked). The name change is a nice additional touch for rounding out any mid-game character changes you might want, for personal or role-play reasons.

The new hotfix also lets players use the Magic Mirror to change the appearance of hirelings, which is great if you’ve always wanted to make a party inspired by the various alter egos of U2 frontman, Bono. I don’t know what kind of pervert would want to do that, though.