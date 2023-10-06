Five months after its launch on PC and Xbox, Arkane Studios’ Redfall has received the performance mode patch that enables 60 fps support on Xbox Series X and S consoles. Performance mode for Redfall arrives as part of game update 2 for Arkane’s vampire-infested first-person shooter — an update that also includes new stealth takedowns, accessibility improvements, and “an even more dangerous Redfall with an increased open world enemy population and new encounters.”

Based on the game’s sizeable patch notes, performance and stability on Xbox and PC are a big part of Redfall’s new update. Arkane notes “improved PC performance and stability across a wide range of hardware configuration” and “performance improvements made to Hero abilities, weapons, and general game systems.”

Arkane released Redfall’s first major update in June, addressing “incremental improvements to gameplay, combat, AI, environment, stability, multiplayer, accessibility, UI, and various bug fixes.”

Redfall launched on Xbox with a frame rate capped at 30 fps, and only with quality mode settings. That meant 30 fps at 4K resolution on Xbox Series X and 30 fps at 1440p resolution on Xbox Series S. Arkane and publisher Bethesda Softworks announced that limitation in April, about a month before Redfall launched.

News of Redfall’s 30 fps cap at launch was not well received, particularly after the game’s delays and $69.99 asking price, the first Xbox first-party title to carry that higher price. Whether October’s patch and performance mode update will draw players back to Redfall remains to be seen, but the game is drawing only a few dozen players each day on Steam, where it recently bottomed out at just three concurrent players — not enough to fill a full co-op team. Redfall may be faring better on Xbox, where it’s part of Game Pass, and on PC Game Pass outside of Steam. Microsoft and Bethesda don’t share those numbers, however.

