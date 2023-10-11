PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers get their monthly dose of new games on Oct. 17, and while there is one acclaimed masterpiece of a role-playing game on the list (no, it’s not Baldur’s Gate 3, sadly), the expected addition of The Last of Us Part 2 has not come to pass. PlayStation 5 game streaming will also launch for Premium subscribers later in the month.

Rumors that The Last of Us Part 2 would be added to the higher Plus tiers began to swirl when artwork for the game was added to some PlayStation Plus promotional banners on the PlayStation Store. But it is not to be — at least not yet.

Instead, the highlight of this month’s selection is probably Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, the definitive edition of ZA/UM’s cult detective RPG, which explores the political and philosophical shadows of a failing regime. It’s a game of totally unexpected possibilities and real role-playing freedom that’s well worth exploring in the wake of Larian’s big hit.

If you’d rather turn your brain off and enjoy some blockbuster filler, then you could do worse (but you could also probably do better) than Gotham Knights, the Bat-family action romp starring Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin. It’s not up to the standard of Rocksteady’s Arkham series, but it’s a solid romp.

The obligatory sacrificial offering for spooky season is The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, 2021’s edition in Supermassive Games’ horror anthology series. This might be the best of the Dark Pictures games; as with the rest, it’s all about a short runtime, smart writing, an ensemble cast of characters who can all die or survive, and some big scares. This one’s about exploring an abandoned, creepy temple.

Also being added this month are gorgeous, meditative indie sequel Far: Changing Tides, classic first-person horror Alien: Isolation, spaceship sim Elite Dangerous, and more.

Here’s the full list of games coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers in the Game Catalog on Oct. 17:

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PS4, PS5)

Gotham Knights (PS5)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS4, PS5)

Outlast 2 (PS4)

Far: Changing Tides (PS4, PS5)

Alien: Isolation (PS4)

Elite Dangerous (PS4)

Dead Island Definitive Edition (PS4)

Gungrave G.O.R.E

Röki (PS4, PS5)

Eldest Souls (PS4, PS5)

Subscribers to PlayStation Plus Premium also get these retro titles added to the Classics lineup:

Tekken 6

Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny

Ape Escape Academy

IQ Final

Premium subscribers also get a couple of additional benefits this month. Streaming access will be made available for select PS5 games in the Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as supported titles in that members own and have in their digital game libraries. Sony says it’s planning for “hundreds” of titles to be available to stream, including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, and Mortal Kombat 11. At launch — which is planned for Oct. 30 in North America — you’ll only be able to stream these games without downloading them on a PS5 console. The PlayStation Blog has more details.

Sony also recently gave Premium subscribers free access to a catalog of “up to 100 movies” via the new Sony Pictures Core app. The selection features the likes of Looper, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Elysium, and Resident Evil Damnation.