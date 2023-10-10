 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nook’s Cranny, Kapp’n’s boat made into Animal Crossing Lego sets

Rosie’s house and Julian’s birthday party get the Lego treatment, too

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

All five Lego sets put together to create Animal Crossing: New Horizons Image: Lego
Nicole Carpenter is a senior reporter specializing in investigative features about labor issues in the game industry, as well as the business and culture of games.

After teasing the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Lego sets last week, Lego has revealed the first five island scenes to get the brick-based treatment. Nook’s Cranny, Kapp’n’s island boat tours, and a classic villager house are all recreated in Lego bricks, with all five sets together totaling $180 — a relatively cheap way to recreate your New Horizons island in Lego form, especially compared to Lego’s pricier Nintendo sets.

All five sets will be released on March 1, 2024, ranging in price from $14.99 to $74.99.

Let’s take a look at them all, starting with Nook’s Cranny and Rosie’s house, which rounds out the high end of the Lego sets at $74.99 for the 535-piece set. Minifigs of Tom Nook and Rosie come with the two structures, as well as an iconic fruit tree. Each structure has not only the building’s facade, but opens up in the back to get a peek inside.

Rosie’s house even has a puff of smoke coming from her home’s chimney, a signal in New Horizons that a villager is home.

Nook’s Cranny and Rosie’s house recreated in Lego Image: Lego

For $39.99, Isabelle’s House Visit includes 389 pieces, Isabelle herself and Fauna included. Fauna’s house looks a lot like the classic villager house from the New Horizons game, including the workbench that’s essential for building all sorts of stuff.

Isabelle and Fauna meeting at a house, in Lego form Image: Lego

Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour includes fan-favorite villager Marshal alongside Kapp’n and his boat. The set will cost $29.99 and include 233 pieces to create a beach scene with coconut trees and fish.

Marshal and Kapp’n on an island boat tour, in Lego form Image: Lego

For Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities, which will cost $19.99, the set has the classic yellow tent, a waterfall, and buildable cliffsides. Bunny is included too, plus a whole bunch of essential tools that any New Horizons player is familiar with. The whole kit comes with 164 pieces.

Bunny, as a Lego mini-fig, hopping over a waterfall Image: Lego

The last set is Julian’s Birthday Party, which will cost $14.99. It’s got 170 pieces to create a birthday party setup complete with balloons, flowers, and a cherry blossom tree. It’s not the smallest of the bunch — that’s Bunnie’s set, with the fewest pieces — but it is the cheapest option at $14.99.

Lego version of Julian’s birthday party Image: Lego

Lego hasn’t said whether it will offer the Animal Crossing minifigs for sale individually, and so far, the only Animal Crossing products available on the Lego site are these five adorable sets. Given Lego’s collection of Super Mario Bros. sets, it’s possible that the Animal Crossing line will be expanded beyond these five sets. Either way, they’re sure to get Animal Crossing fans excited, with tons of little details that make the games — and now the Lego sets — special.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Monster Hunter Now Pink Rathian event times, armor and weapon list

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new

Total War: Pharaoh is more of a pretender than a true heir

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy one thing for Prime Day, make it the Mörk Borg TTRPG

By Charlie Hall
/ new

October Prime Day is bustling with great board game deals

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Here are Prime Day’s Magic: The Gathering deals

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Squishmallows, Lego, and more discounted for Prime Day

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon