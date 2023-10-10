Nook’s Cranny, Kapp’n’s boat made into Animal Crossing Lego sets

After teasing the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Lego sets last week, Lego has revealed the first five island scenes to get the brick-based treatment. Nook’s Cranny, Kapp’n’s island boat tours, and a classic villager house are all recreated in Lego bricks, with all five sets together totaling $180 — a relatively cheap way to recreate your New Horizons island in Lego form, especially compared to Lego’s pricier Nintendo sets.

All five sets will be released on March 1, 2024, ranging in price from $14.99 to $74.99.

Create your LEGO Animal Crossing world as you want it - with Isabelle, Tom Nook, Marshal and more. Coming March 2024!#AnimalCrossing #LEGO #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/dfy8nXQy4s — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 10, 2023

Let’s take a look at them all, starting with Nook’s Cranny and Rosie’s house, which rounds out the high end of the Lego sets at $74.99 for the 535-piece set. Minifigs of Tom Nook and Rosie come with the two structures, as well as an iconic fruit tree. Each structure has not only the building’s facade, but opens up in the back to get a peek inside.

Rosie’s house even has a puff of smoke coming from her home’s chimney, a signal in New Horizons that a villager is home.

For $39.99, Isabelle’s House Visit includes 389 pieces, Isabelle herself and Fauna included. Fauna’s house looks a lot like the classic villager house from the New Horizons game, including the workbench that’s essential for building all sorts of stuff.

Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour includes fan-favorite villager Marshal alongside Kapp’n and his boat. The set will cost $29.99 and include 233 pieces to create a beach scene with coconut trees and fish.

For Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities, which will cost $19.99, the set has the classic yellow tent, a waterfall, and buildable cliffsides. Bunny is included too, plus a whole bunch of essential tools that any New Horizons player is familiar with. The whole kit comes with 164 pieces.

The last set is Julian’s Birthday Party, which will cost $14.99. It’s got 170 pieces to create a birthday party setup complete with balloons, flowers, and a cherry blossom tree. It’s not the smallest of the bunch — that’s Bunnie’s set, with the fewest pieces — but it is the cheapest option at $14.99.

Lego hasn’t said whether it will offer the Animal Crossing minifigs for sale individually, and so far, the only Animal Crossing products available on the Lego site are these five adorable sets. Given Lego’s collection of Super Mario Bros. sets, it’s possible that the Animal Crossing line will be expanded beyond these five sets. Either way, they’re sure to get Animal Crossing fans excited, with tons of little details that make the games — and now the Lego sets — special.