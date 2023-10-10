Sony unveils smaller, redesigned PS5 models — and a price hike

Sony Interactive Entertainment is revamping the look of the PlayStation 5 this November with a smaller, lighter version of the console. In addition to a slimmer form factor, SIE also revealed the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive add-on for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition — the console without a built-in Blu-ray drive.

Sony’s new slimmed-down PS5 model has been “reduced in volume by more than 30%, and weight by 18% and 24% compared to the previous models,” according to the company. The notoriously tall PS5 is now slightly shorter by 33 mm (1.25 inches), and slightly narrower, by 44 mm (1.73 inches). In terms of weight, the revised standard PS5 model is losing 1.3 kg (about 3 pounds). Sony released updated dimensions and specifications for the new models, which you can read through below.

There’s no change in price for the standard PlayStation 5 model. The redesigned PS5 will launch next month for $499.99. But the PS5 Digital Edition is getting a price increase as part of the refresh; the disc-less version of the PS5 will cost $449.99 at launch. (The original PS5 Digital Edition launched at $399 back in 2020.)

Here’s how pricing breaks down in the U.S., Europe, U.K., and Japan:

U.S.

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – $499.99

PS5 Digital Edition – $449.99

Europe

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – €549.99

PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99

U.K.

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – £479.99

PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99

Japan

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 66,980 yen (includes tax)

PS5 Digital Edition – 59,980 yen (includes tax)

PlayStation fans who opt for the PS5 Digital Edition can purchase the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive separately for $79.99 (or €119.99/£99.99/11,980 yen). That add-on drive is only compatible with the new model of the PS5 Digital Edition, a Sony representative confirmed to Polygon.

The new PS5 models will be available in November in the U.S. at “select” retailers and through Sony’s PlayStation Direct website. A global rollout is coming in the following months, Sony said.

PlayStation 5 specs Slim 2023 standard edition model Slim 2023 standard edition model External dimensions(excluding projecting parts) Approx. 358 × 96 × 216 mm(width × height × depth) Mass Approx. 3.2 kg CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2” 8 Cores / 16 Threads Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz GPU AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine Ray Tracing Acceleration Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS) System Memory GDDR6 16GB 448GB/s Bandwidth SSD 1TB 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw) PS5 Game Disc Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100GB/disc BD/DVD drive Disc Drive portequipped with Disc Drive Video Out Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1) Audio “Tempest” 3D AudioTech Input/OutputFront of Console USB Type-C® port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) USB Type-C® port (Hi-Speed USB) Input/OutputBack of Console USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2 Networking Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T)Wi-fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax