Geralt voice actor Doug Cockle throws down for Dungeons & Dragons actual play series

Doug Cockle, voice of Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher video games, is headlining a new Dungeons & Dragons actual play series called Natural Six. Announced on Monday, the 10-episode run will feature several other well known voice video game voice actors. The project is expected to go live on Kickstarter soon.

Natural Six is a new endeavor lead by Dungeon Master Harry McEntire, whose had roles in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Final Fantasy 16, and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. The action takes place in a world called Reliquae, and will include the talents of Hollie Bennett (PlayStation Access), Alex Jordan (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty), Ben Starr (Final Fantasy 16 and Baldur’s Gate 3), and Aoife Wilson (Eurogamer) in addition to Cockle. Polygon has reached out to the troupe for more information.

Actual play has rose to prominence in the last decade lead by the team at Critical Role, which remains one of the most popular — and lucrative — programs on Twitch. While many actual play programs use the rules of D&D, others do not. Meanwhile, not all actual plays air live or as a video. Podcasts are likewise a popular format. Worlds Beyond Number, an actual play podcast, quickly became one of the most-funded campaigns on Patreon when it launched earlier this year.