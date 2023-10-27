 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best gifts for Mario fans

We have dozens of gift ideas for the Mario-obsessed fans in your life

By Polygon Staff
A photo composition of Mario-themed gifts laid over a blurred background of New Donk City from Super Mario Odyssey. Photo composition: Cameron Faulkner/Polygon | Source images: Various

Mario is perhaps the most iconic video game character, and he’s only in his late 30s. The times and technology have changed a lot since his debut in the mid-1980s, but the popular Brooklyn plumber is up to the same old shenanigans of sliding through pipes, jumping on heads, and racing karts — plus some new ones, like being an elephant in his latest gaming adventure, Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Whether you’re a longtime fan familiar with Mario back from his early days on the NES or a newcomer, having fallen head over heels from 2023’s Super Mario Bros. Movie, you may be searching for the best Mario gifts around. And friend, we’ve got you covered there.

Below, we’ve included the best books, games, movies, toys, and more that celebrate all things Mario. The contents of this guide may change periodically as new, noteworthy products come to market.

Best Mario books

The Big Book of Super Mario: The Unofficial Guide to Super Mario and the Mushroom Kingdom

  • $14
  • $20
  • 31% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

While this book is an unofficial guide, it’s still one to collect if you’re a Mario fan. This one is packed with trivia, tips, and context on Mario games, including recent ones, like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

The Art of Super Mario Odyssey

  • $28
  • $50
  • 44% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Ever wonder what went into conceptualizing and drawing Mario’s shape-shifting hat, Cappy, in Super Mario Odyssey? Here’s a book with all the wonderfully presented answers. Plus, it makes for a nice decoration on your bookshelf.

The Unofficial Super Mario Cookbook

  • $20
  • $30
  • 32% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

What’s more fun than cooking? Cooking quirky dishes inspired by Mario games. This book comes with all kinds of recipes, including, of course, how to make some of Mario’s power-up items.

Best Mario music

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

  • $43

Prices taken at time of publishing.

If you want to enjoy Mario-themed masterpieces on repeat, like Jack Black’s “Peaches” song or the “Mario Brothers Rap,” this is the soundtrack for you. However, parents may want to buy earplugs as well so they don’t get overwhelmed by “Peaches” for the 100th time straight.

Best Mario toys

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Mario

  • $110

Prices taken at time of publishing.

This unique, albeit discontinued, toys-to-life version of Mario Kart is unlike anything on the market. It’s a Switch game that includes a camera-equipped Mario riding a go-kart, plus pieces that help you build a racetrack in your own home. For people who’ve always wanted custom courses in Mario Kart, Nintendo delivered an even more off-the-wall way to do that than anyone could have imagined.

Mario Piranha Plant Escape! Tabletop Game

  • $15
  • $20
  • 25% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

﻿For those who are obsessed with physical Mario games as much as the video games he stars in, this board game has the Mario Bros. walking carefully to escape the Piranha Plant’s bite.

Lego Super Mario Starter Course

  • $48
  • $60
  • 21% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

This is the Lego Super Mario set you need if you want to add all of Lego and Nintendo’s exciting expansion sets at a later date. This set includes an interactive Mario figure, a Goomba figure, Bowser Jr., and a buildable course.

Best Mario accessories

Best Mario decor

Plant Stand Charging Station

  • $39
  • $49
  • 20% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Now you can charge your Switch, safely mount your Joy-Cons, and decorate your home with this creatively designed accessory inspired by a Piranha Plant on Etsy. It can even output video to your TV, just like Nintendo’s official Switch dock.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Bowser’s World Key Art Wall Poster

  • $16

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Bowser and company look suitably ferocious (and a little silly) in this poster for the 2023 film. You can customize the frame to suit the vibe of the room you’re decorating. If you’d rather have this design on a T-shirt, GameStop has you covered there.

Mario and Luigi Peel-and-Stick Wall Decals

  • $11

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Design your own Mario level on your wall with these peel-and-stick wall decals. This kit includes Mario and Luigi and plenty of other necessary level assets, like coins, brick blocks, green shells, and more.

Best Mario games

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. Edition

  • $46
  • $50
  • 9% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Here’s a throwback. Nintendo brought back the ’80s relic — the Game & Watch portable console — with a Super Mario Bros. version that also includes Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels. This is an item for collectors, as well as those who are interested in Mario history.

Mario Red Edition Nintendo Switch OLED

  • $350

Prices taken at time of publishing.

While technically not a game, this console is a must-have for any Mario fan who doesn’t yet have a Switch OLED. This model is red, just like Mario’s overalls, and hidden coins are etched onto the dock as an Easter egg.

Best Mario movies

Super Mario Bros. (1993) 4K Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

  • $100

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The “Trust the Fungus” edition of Super Mario Bros. arrives for the 1993 film’s 30th anniversary. It contains three discs, books, a film cell, posters, stickers, art cards, and more. This set will launch in January 2024.

