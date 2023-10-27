The best gifts for Mario fans

Mario is perhaps the most iconic video game character, and he’s only in his late 30s. The times and technology have changed a lot since his debut in the mid-1980s, but the popular Brooklyn plumber is up to the same old shenanigans of sliding through pipes, jumping on heads, and racing karts — plus some new ones, like being an elephant in his latest gaming adventure, Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Whether you’re a longtime fan familiar with Mario back from his early days on the NES or a newcomer, having fallen head over heels from 2023’s Super Mario Bros. Movie, you may be searching for the best Mario gifts around. And friend, we’ve got you covered there.

Below, we’ve included the best books, games, movies, toys, and more that celebrate all things Mario. The contents of this guide may change periodically as new, noteworthy products come to market.

Best Mario books

Super Mario Official Sticker Book $7

$13

50% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Familiarize yourself with everything Mario with this sticker book. It’s great for kids and adults alike, containing fun minigames and stickers that any Mario fan will enjoy. $7 at Amazon

Super Mario Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years $22

$40

46% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This great addition to your coffee table has everything to educate the would-be Mario buff. This book walks you through the history of Mario and even includes tips for how to beat courses. $22 at Amazon

The Art of Super Mario Odyssey $28

$50

44% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Ever wonder what went into conceptualizing and drawing Mario’s shape-shifting hat, Cappy, in Super Mario Odyssey? Here’s a book with all the wonderfully presented answers. Plus, it makes for a nice decoration on your bookshelf. $28 at Amazon

The Unofficial Super Mario Cookbook $20

$30

32% off Prices taken at time of publishing. What’s more fun than cooking? Cooking quirky dishes inspired by Mario games. This book comes with all kinds of recipes, including, of course, how to make some of Mario’s power-up items. $20 at Amazon

Best Mario music

New Super Mario Bros. Wii: Simplified Piano Solos $15

$16

7% off Prices taken at time of publishing. If there are any musicians you’re shopping for, this simple sheet music helps bring the iconic themes of Toad and Koopa home to a piano near you. $15 at Amazon

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) $43 Prices taken at time of publishing. If you want to enjoy Mario-themed masterpieces on repeat, like Jack Black’s “Peaches” song or the “Mario Brothers Rap,” this is the soundtrack for you. However, parents may want to buy earplugs as well so they don’t get overwhelmed by “Peaches” for the 100th time straight. $43 at Amazon (vinyl)

Best Mario toys

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Mario $110 Prices taken at time of publishing. This unique, albeit discontinued, toys-to-life version of Mario Kart is unlike anything on the market. It’s a Switch game that includes a camera-equipped Mario riding a go-kart, plus pieces that help you build a racetrack in your own home. For people who’ve always wanted custom courses in Mario Kart, Nintendo delivered an even more off-the-wall way to do that than anyone could have imagined. $110 at Amazon

$120 at Macy’s

The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Bowser’s Island Castle playset $30 Prices taken at time of publishing. Bowser’s Island Castle is far less intimidating in toy form than it was in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Enjoy playing with Bowser and exploring the castle’s many nooks and crannies. $30 at GameStop

Super Mario 3D World Toy Figures $30 Prices taken at time of publishing. Mario, Luigi, and Peach are back, now dressed in cute, furry onesies. This gift has dual purposes: as a children’s toy and as a collector’s item. $30 at Walmart

Mario Piranha Plant Escape! Tabletop Game $15

$20

25% off Prices taken at time of publishing. ﻿For those who are obsessed with physical Mario games as much as the video games he stars in, this board game has the Mario Bros. walking carefully to escape the Piranha Plant’s bite. $15 at Walmart

Lego Super Mario Starter Course $48

$60

21% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This is the Lego Super Mario set you need if you want to add all of Lego and Nintendo’s exciting expansion sets at a later date. This set includes an interactive Mario figure, a Goomba figure, Bowser Jr., and a buildable course. $48 at Amazon

$60 at Lego

Super Mario Plush Toy - Bullet Bill $13

$15

13% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Your Mario plushie collection won’t be complete without some enemies for him to take on. Bullet Bill, the intimidating (yet easily toppled) enemy, makes for a great addition. $13 at Walmart

Yoshi Plush $17 Prices taken at time of publishing. Yoshi is nearly as iconic as Mario, and this one makes for a great gift if you want a squad of Super Mario Bros. plushies. $17 at Amazon

Best Mario accessories

Question Block Switch Cartridge Case $14

$16

15% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This Mario-themed case cleverly fits six Nintendo Switch games and microSD cards. It comes in various colors. $14 at Etsy

Chain Chomp Cuff Earrings $25 Prices taken at time of publishing. Chain Chomp’s latest target is your ear lobe with these cute earrings. But don’t worry. It won’t hurt since you already have your ears pierced. $25 at AFK Creations

Shy Guy Earrings $35 Prices taken at time of publishing. For a cuter earring alternative to Chain Chomp, consider Shy Guy. He’ll forever be holding onto your earlobe for dear life. $35 at Etsy

Best Mario decor

Plant Stand Charging Station $39

$49

20% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Now you can charge your Switch, safely mount your Joy-Cons, and decorate your home with this creatively designed accessory inspired by a Piranha Plant on Etsy. It can even output video to your TV, just like Nintendo’s official Switch dock. $39 at Etsy

Super Mario Warp Pipe Pen and Plant Pot $20 Prices taken at time of publishing. Usually, it’s anyone’s guess as to where a Warp Pipe will lead to. But this cute pen or plant holder is simply decorative. Don’t fear: Your pens won’t be transported. $20 at GameStop

Super Mario Bros Mushroom Light $28 Prices taken at time of publishing. One of the many things that Mario games teach you is that things without mouths are super cute. Here’s a Super Mushroom light that glows through its red cap. $28 at Walmart

Mario and Luigi Peel-and-Stick Wall Decals $11 Prices taken at time of publishing. Design your own Mario level on your wall with these peel-and-stick wall decals. This kit includes Mario and Luigi and plenty of other necessary level assets, like coins, brick blocks, green shells, and more. $11 at Walmart

Best Mario games

The Game of Life: Super Mario Edition $22 Prices taken at time of publishing. This version of Life does away with the idea of earning money for retirement and focuses on fighting Bowser, which does sound less stressful overall. $22 at Walmart

Paper Mario: The Origami King $49 Prices taken at time of publishing. While it’s not the most beloved Paper Mario title, Paper Mario: The Origami King is still worth your consideration. It puts new spins on the turn-based RPG formula, but still has the series’ signature funny writing. $49 at Amazon

$30 at GameStop

Best Mario movies