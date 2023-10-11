Stardew Valley’s soothing music is getting the full orchestral treatment in a concert tour

Oh to be a Stardew Valley fan, enjoying the stellar score in live concert, among an audience of fellow fans. For fans who score a ticket to the forthcoming Stardew Valley Concert Tour, this dream can be a reality.

On Wednesday, Stardew Valley developer Eric Barone announced “Festival of Seasons” on X (formerly known as Twitter.) In this concert tour, a chamber orchestra will perform Stardew Valley’s most popular songs, alongside “surprises and fan-favorite deep cuts,” according to a release. Fans are encouraged to attend in cosplay.

Announcing the first ever Stardew Valley Concert Tour, "Festival Of Seasons". A selection of music from Stardew Valley, performed by a chamber orchestra. Cities and dates in the image below. Tickets available starting this Friday 10 am at https://t.co/zJTNHRlIUC pic.twitter.com/SbWrzGyuAc — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) October 10, 2023

The concert tour was produced in partnership between the game’s creator and SOHO Live, a Tokyo-based live music company that previously created concert experiences inspired by Pokémon, Nier, and Final Fantasy. The tour will be international, stopping in major U.S. cities including Los Angeles, New York City, and Chicago, before heading overseas to major cities in Australia, the U.K., and South Korea. Tickets for “most tour dates will go on sale Friday, October 13 at 10.00 local time,” according to the release. You can buy them on the Stardew Valley: Festival Seasons website.

The Stardew Valley soundtrack is a joyous affair, and a fan favorite. The developer composed it himself, and a special edition vinyl box set of the game’s complete score is one of my most prized possessions.

“Music is very important to me, so it’s been really wonderful to see Stardew Valley’s soundtrack resonate with so many people,” developer Eric Barone said, in the release. “I’m really looking forward to seeing it performed live in concert in the Festival of Seasons.”

Even if I don’t score tickets, I wonder if we’ll get to see any clips on Barone’s social media accounts. I’ve soaked up some beautiful orchestral arrangements from Joe Hisaishi, the composer who has written scores for films directed by Hayao Miyazaki, via his official TikTok account. I still dream of being there in person.