The new Trolls game looks like a LittleBigPlanet spinoff in disguise

If Sony’s not going to make a sequel to LittleBigPlanet spinoff Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Dreamworks’ Trolls seem more than happy to fill the void. The musically inclined, up-combed little weirdos from the Trolls franchise are starring in a new game, Trolls Remix Rescue, that launches later this month. The game’s cooperative 3D platforming and character customization look very much in the vein of Sackboy’s games, as does its plush, cozily textured environments.

But this is also a Dreamworks Trolls game, so music’s a central component. In addition to a lot of jumping and “Hair-Jitsu” combat, Poppy, Branch, Guy Diamond, and other Trolls will compete in rhythm-based minigames that look inspired by Guitar Hero and Just Dance games. Remix Rescue will include tunes from the Dreamworks animated films, including Anna Kendrick’s “Get Back Up Again” and Justin Timberlake, Gwen Stefani, and Ron Funches “Hair Up.” The new NSYNC tune “Better Place” from the upcoming Trolls Band Together doesn’t seem likely to appear, as the Timberlake-led boy band... err, middle-aged man band just released that single.

Gameplay-wise, Trolls Remix Rescue looks pretty straightforward (and kid-friendly): Players use the Trolls’ hair to whip enemies, hover like a helicopter, and interact with objects on their mission to save the Trolls’ kingdom. Character customization looks appropriately deep; there appears to be no shortage of weird hairstyles reaching for the heavens with which to personalize your Troll.

DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC (via Steam), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on Oct. 27. That’s just a few weeks before Trolls Band Together, the follow-up to 2020’s Trolls World Tour, hits movie theaters on Nov. 17. Get ready for a very Trolls autumn, parents!