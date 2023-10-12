 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Loki’s Mobius already got his Jet Ski (in Marvel Snap)

Kind of a wow moment

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) in Marvel Studios’ Loki Image: Marvel Studios
Michael McWhertor is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

In the first season of Marvel Studios’ Loki, we learn that TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) has a deep longing for only one thing outside of the interdimensional agency where he works: to ride a Jet Ski. For reasons that are still unclear as of Loki season 2, Mobius feels so strongly about Kawasaki’s personal watercraft, that he calls it “a beautiful union of form and function,” arguing that “a reasonable man cannot differ.”

While Mobius may still yet have the chance to mount a Jet Ski in season 2 of Loki — the god of mischief does appear to timeslip onto a personal watercraft dealership in one of Marvel’s trailers for the show — the TVA agent/key lime pie appreciator is already getting wet and wild in Marvel Snap.

Developer Second Dinner released a variant Mobius M. Mobius card for its digital card game last week, making Jet Ski Mobius a reality — if only in-game. That card was included as part of the “Form and Function” bundle, which also included a Sylvie-inspired Enchantress card... and cost a whopping 7,500 in-game gold. (If you were to buy it outright, that bundle would have cost just under $99.99, though you can earn in-game gold through other means. That’s free-to-play game pricing, folks.)

But just look at this guy, having the time of his life:

The Mobius M. Mobius Jet Ski variant card from Marvel Snap
Worth every gold bar!
Image: Second Dinner/Marvel

Marvel Snap players who missed out on that bundle — or passed on it, due to the high cost — may still get a chance through the game’s rotating shop. They’ll just have to be extra patient (or lucky with the shop’s RNG).

Marvel and Second Dinner are very calculated in their timing of new cards and seasons for Marvel Snap. The card game’s most recent season was Loki and TVA themed, with cards based on Loki himself, Ravonna Renslayer, and Alioth — a highly controversial addition. Marvel Snap has since moved on to spooky stuff, with Man-Thing and Elsa Bloodstone being recent new arrivals, and Werewolf by Night coming soon.

Whether Mobius’ “Form and Function” variant card heralds live-action Mobius getting behind the handlebars of Jet Ski remains to be seen, but it seems like a strong indicator that he just might. It could help usher in the other big Loki moment we’re all waiting for: Owen Wilson as Mobius giving us his trademark “Wow.”

Next Up In Marvel

Loading comments...

The Latest

Itty-bitty Goku and Akira Toriyama and are back for new series Dragon Ball: Daima

By Caroline Cao
/ new

The Strangers is getting a trilogy of new movies from the director of Die Hard 2

By Austen Goslin
/ new

NYCC gives us a look at a few clones in Orphan Black: Echoes

By Zosha Millman
/ new

Infamous modder replaces Starfield’s ships with Thomas the Tank Engine

By Cass Marshall
/ new
Simone posing in front of Volcano Manor, saying “dang, you like like this?” to Rya, a hunched woman in a green dress.
Play

How Elden Ring uses architecture to freak you out

By Simone de Rochefort
/ new

Honkai: Star Rail developers explain how they’ll address power creep in the game

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon