The Percy Jackson trailer is full of gods, monsters, and Lin-Manuel Miranda

As each day passes, Percy Jackson fans inch closer and closer to sweet, sweet vindication — and the newest Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer is another milestone on the path to justice.

I am, of course, talking about the highly-anticipated Disney Plus show, which gives the series a chance to reinvent itself after the disastrous 2011 movie. This time around, the characters are the right ages and author Rick Riordan is heavily involved. If the previous snippets and trailers (still screaming about that “Riptide” needle drop in the last trailer, btw) are anything to go off of, the Percy Jackson TV show is going to be amazing.

The latest glimpse of the series brings more of the world, but also focuses on Percy teaming up with his two most trusted allies: Annabeth, the wise daughter of Athena, and Grover, the plucky satyr. We also see some of the gods themselves, including Lin-Manuel Miranda in what appears to be the Lotus Hotel and Casino.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians was announced in May 2020, with a small teaser premiering at last year’s D23. The cast includes The Adam Project’s Walker Scolbell as Percy, with Empire’s Leah Sava Jeffries and Spin’s Aryan Simhadri as Annabeth and Grover. The adult cast includes Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, and the late Lance Reddick as Zeus. The first two episodes of the show hit Disney Plus on Dec. 20, with new episodes airing weekly.