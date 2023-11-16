 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Percy Jackson trailer is full of gods, monsters, and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Percy, Annabeth, and Grover are ready for action

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new
Petrana Radulovic is an entertainment reporter specializing in animation, fandom culture, theme parks, Disney, and young adult fantasy franchises.

As each day passes, Percy Jackson fans inch closer and closer to sweet, sweet vindication — and the newest Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer is another milestone on the path to justice.

I am, of course, talking about the highly-anticipated Disney Plus show, which gives the series a chance to reinvent itself after the disastrous 2011 movie. This time around, the characters are the right ages and author Rick Riordan is heavily involved. If the previous snippets and trailers (still screaming about that “Riptide” needle drop in the last trailer, btw) are anything to go off of, the Percy Jackson TV show is going to be amazing.

The latest glimpse of the series brings more of the world, but also focuses on Percy teaming up with his two most trusted allies: Annabeth, the wise daughter of Athena, and Grover, the plucky satyr. We also see some of the gods themselves, including Lin-Manuel Miranda in what appears to be the Lotus Hotel and Casino.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians was announced in May 2020, with a small teaser premiering at last year’s D23. The cast includes The Adam Project’s Walker Scolbell as Percy, with Empire’s Leah Sava Jeffries and Spin’s Aryan Simhadri as Annabeth and Grover. The adult cast includes Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, and the late Lance Reddick as Zeus. The first two episodes of the show hit Disney Plus on Dec. 20, with new episodes airing weekly.

Loading comments...

The Latest

When will The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes come to streaming?

By Austen Goslin
/ new

How to level up fast in Modern Warfare 3

By Ford James
/ new

How to get all mastery camos, including Interstellar and Borealis, in Modern Warfare 3

By Ford James
/ new

‘Highrise’ item and weapon locations in Modern Warfare 3

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Kongregate, Digital Bros. cut jobs in a growing wave of video game industry layoffs

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Best Holger 556 loadout, class build in Modern Warfare 3

By Ford James
/ new