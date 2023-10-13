The Baldur’s Gate 3 cast love their characters so much that they made them playlists

In between playing (and replaying) Baldur’s Gate 3, you might find yourself wanting to connect with the game’s iconic characters a little more. As it turns out, there’s a very easy way to do that, thanks to the stellar voice cast: some of them made character playlists!

The actors behind vampire Rogue Astarion, ambitious Wizard Gale, Archdruid (and sometimes bear) Halsin, lovable tiefling Barbarian Karlach, and infernal blacksmith Dammon have all made character playlists. And because I have very normal feelings about all of the characters in this games, I’m going to be listening to them all on repeat.

Neil Newbon’s Astarion playlist clocks in at 9 hours and 51 minutes, which given the fact that Astarion is an immortal vampire who’s been through shit does make sense. It’s also got the range, from Disturbed’s cover of “The Sound of Silence” (a very good cover, if you ask me) to “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. Also included is “Perhaps Vampires is a Bit Strong But...” by Arctic Monkeys (I see what you did there, Neil).

Halsin’s playlist is shorter, at just around an hour. Dave Jones, the voice actor behind gentle (and incredibly horny) Archdruid Halsin (yes, the one who can turn into a bear), made his character’s playlist in Apple Music (if you’re not an Apple Music user, a fan compiled it in Spotify). Some highlights include “I’m Going Home” from The Rocky Horror Picture Show and also “Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)” by Sam Smith (I told you — Halsin is horny).

Samantha Béart, who voices Karlach, said on X that they were inspired by Newbon’s Astarion playlist to make one for Karlach. “Though in truth,” they added, “it would just be Ace of Spades on a loop.” Karlach’s playlist is full of similar headbangers, like Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” — but also some poignant tunes, like k.d. lang’s “Constant Craving,” that speak to Karlach’s infernal engine predicament.

Tim Downie, the actor behind Gale, shared his playlist last Wednesday. In addition to many songs featured on my own Gale playlist (patting myself on the back for this), like Hozier’s “First Light” and “Us” by Regina Spektor, there are also some quirky choices, such as “Magic Dance” from the movie Labyrinth and “99 Luftballoons.” When asked about that last choice in particular, Downie replied: “I simply think Gale would like it.”

And last but certainly not least, Frazer Blaxland, the voice of Dammon (the tiefling blacksmith who helps Karlach with her infernal engine issues), made a playlist not just for his character, but for the ship between Dammon and Karlach (dubbed “Heartforge” by fans). His is the only playlist with a description, which reads: For my love Karlach. I work to this music thinking how I can make our love stronger.