Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie is already breaking box office records

Considering how hard it was to get tickets to the actual concert, it’s no surprise that Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie is already box office gold. The concert film opened over the weekend to a massive $96 million, making it one of the biggest openings of the year so far, and on track to be one of 2023’s biggest movies. But it wasn’t quite as big as some people were expecting.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour started its run at the box office strong last month, when ticket presales became available and screenings quickly started selling out. With all the movie’s momentum, coming hot on the heels of the tour itself, it seemed like the coveted $100 million domestic opening could be within reach. In fact, AMC Theatres (which Swift partnered with for the release of the film) even opened extra preview screenings of the movie on Thursday in hopes of helping it cross that mark. Despite falling a few million dollars shy of that milestone, the film has still been a massive success.

The Eras Tour movie had the biggest opening of any concert movie ever, and made so much money that it actually vaulted straight into the ranks of more traditional box office hits. Taylor Swift’s movie had the sixth-largest opening of the year so far, putting it ahead of movies like The Little Mermaid and just behind giants such as the Mario movie, Barbie, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

What’s potentially even more impressive is that there’s really no telling where The Eras Tour is going to stop. The film is already up to $128 million worldwide, and with Swift’s impressive fan base, it could keep performing for quite a while.