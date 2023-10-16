 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Analogue’s next console plays Nintendo 64 games in 4K

The Analogue 3D is coming in 2024

By Michael McWhertor
A pile of Nintendo 64 cartridges, including The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, GoldenEye 007, Super Mario 64, and Mario Kart 64 Photo: Analogue
Retro game console maker Analogue, the manufacturer behind the Game Boy-like Analogue Pocket, and 16-bit consoles Super Nt, Mega Sg, and Analogue Duo, is taking on the Nintendo 64 next. A new, FPGA-powered console called the Analogue 3D is coming in 2024, Analogue announced Monday, and it will play Nintendo 64 games at 4K resolution.

Analogue calls its “reimagining of the N64” the “first and only aftermarket solution supporting 100% [compatibility] in every region,” meaning it plans to support games from the U.S., Europe, and Japan with its new retro console. That support is at the hardware level; Analogue promises there’s no emulation involved in how the Analogue 3D plays N64 games.

While 4K resolution on modern monitors may be the draw for retro gaming enthusiasts with a passion for pixel counts, Analogue is also promising era-authentic display options. Original display modes featuring reference-quality re-creations of specific CRT (cathode ray tube) TV and PVM (professional video monitor) models are also promised, according to Analogue’s announcement.

The Analogue 3D will support Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, and will feature four original-style controller ports, so your existing N64 controllers should work. Analogue’s announcement also teases a new Nintendo 64-compatible wireless controller from 8BitDo that veers from Nintendo’s original trident design. Here’s a sneak peek, lightened somewhat to offer a closer look:

A product teaser shot of the Analogue 3D controller from 8bitdo Image: Analogue via Polygon

As for the Analogue 3D console itself, Analogue has shown only a small glimpse of its new hardware:

A teaser image of the Analogue 3D console, showing only a corner of the curved hardware form factor Image: Analogue

Analogue did not announce pricing or a release date for the Analogue 3D. Recent Analogue consoles and handhelds have been priced in the $199.99 to $249.99 range. The N64-inspired console is due sometime in 2024, and Analogue suggests that interested buyers sign up for its newsletter to learn more.

