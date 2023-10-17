Silent Hill: Ascension will be both interactive streaming series and a laid-back watch

Konami’s revival of the Silent Hill franchise kicks off with a new project called Silent Hill: Ascension on Oct. 31, giving horror fans some fresh Halloween night entertainment. The interactive streaming series will let viewers decide the fate of its protagonists as they confront their painful pasts and discover what has brought them into the foggy, terrifying world of Silent Hill.

While viewers will be able to steer the story of Silent Hill: Ascension through real-time decisions made through the series’ website and through apps on Apple’s App Store and Google Play, there will be other ways to watch the series. Producers Genvid Entertainment announced Tuesday that Ascension will also stream as “packaged episodes” every week through the Sony Pictures Core app, which is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Sony’s Bravia televisions, and select Xperia smartphones.

The packaged episodes will be constructed from a week’s worth of audience-influenced scenes that Ascension viewers have voted on in real time. So if you just want to sit back and watch, catching up on how Silent Hill fans react to character choices, you have that option.

The Sony Pictures Core app was formerly known as the Bravia Core app, and recently launched on PS4 and PS5. PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe subscribers now get access to a “curated catalog of up to 100 movies” from the Sony Pictures library through the Sony Pictures Core app as part of their membership.

Silent Hill: Ascension will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT. It can be streamed on Android and iOS devices, or through the series’ website, Ascension.com. New interactive scenes will drop at the same time each day, and the series is expected to run about six months, creators say.

A Silent Hill: Ascension app for mobile devices is available for preload via the App Store and Google Play. The app is free, and indicates there are in-app purchases available. We’ve reached out to Genvid to ask about pricing for any in-app purchases.

The canonical story of Silent Hill: Ascension will take audiences to a “troubled rust-belt town in Pennsylvania called Hope’s Junction, rebuilding itself after a fatal steel mill accident decimated its economy,” according to a news release. The series will center on a resident of Hope’s Junction named Rachel Hernandez, who is held responsible for that accident. Ascension will also tell an intertwined story of a “dying fishing village in Norway named Stilledalen” and the Johansen family, who finds their lives “upended when their matriarch, Ingrid, dies under suspicious circumstances.”

How these characters are related, and who will survive the events of Silent Hill: Ascension, will play out over the course of the interactive streaming series.