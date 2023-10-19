The Indie Horror Showcase promises chills, thrills, and announcements

Halloween is approaching, and gamers are about to be treated to a smorgasbord of scary gaming content. From psychological thrillers that focus on the human psyche to dripping gorefests, it’s a great time for horror games. A host of horror game content will be celebrated today at the Indie Horror Showcase stream, and we should see some exciting new announcements.

The Indie Horror Showcase is a collaboration between DreadXP, the Media Indie Exchange, and the Horror Games Community. The show will be hosted on Twitch and YouTube, and it starts at 10 a.m. PT. The Indie Horror Showcase includes small-scale developers and publishers like Super Rare Games, Raw Fury, Torture Star Video, Wired Productions, and more.

Get your costumes ready because today is the day!



The MIX in collaboration with @horrorvisuals and @DreadXPGames presents The Indie Horror Showcase!



➡️ TODAY @ 10AM PT ⬅️

️ Hosted by Justin Woodward [@ICJMAN]



More info:

: https://t.co/J19cG6ymxG pic.twitter.com/kXjRGHWqQ3 — Media Indie Exchange (@indieexchange) October 19, 2023

One of the best places to find news on indie horror is via the humble Horror Games Community account. The social media feed started as an attempt to curate particularly striking visuals, but its owner Hürcan Köse has helped found a place for indie horror developers and fans to delight in the gory genre.

“I’m in the games industry as a community manager/marketing specialist, but Horror Visuals is completely seperate from whatever I do at work,” says Köse in a call with Polygon. “It was an experiment I conducted on Twitter, and I didn’t think it was going to work.” The idea was simply to post random visuals and clips from horror games, but the account grew an audience, and it evolved into being more of an active community to help foster and promote horror games. “I wanted to give them the support I couldn’t find myself when I was trying to be creative,” adds Köse.

The horror genre is one of the best places to find innovative, strange, and compelling games. While there are successful big budget titles like Supermassive Games’ library of games, or the Dead Space remake, some of the most interesting ideas in horror are hidden in smaller indie titles. The Indie Horror Showcase should be a fascinating glimpse at some of these upcoming games before Halloween arrives.