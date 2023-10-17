 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Dead Space remake heads up a great two weeks for Game Pass

City planning, sports managing, rock climbing, frog detecting

By Oli Welsh
Artwork of Isaac Clarke from Dead Space. His back is toward the viewer and the backdrop is darkness. Image: Visceral Games/Electronic Arts
Oli Welsh is senior editor, U.K., providing news, analysis, and criticism of film, TV, and games. He has been covering the business & culture of video games for two decades.

Xbox has announced the full line-up of games coming to Game Pass in the second half of October, and it’s a very tasty list indeed, with a great spread of genres.

The headline addition is probably Dead Space, the well received remake of the sci-fi survival horror classic that launched back in January of this year. It’s a gloriously crunchy and gross thing that comes to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, as part of the EA Play offering, on Oct. 26.

A couple of lovely-looking new indie games make their Game Pass debuts during this period, too. Jusant, a day one launch, is a beautiful and meditative rock-climbing adventure from Don’t Nod that might be the chill-out experience of the year. If it’s not, then maybe the cute, strange, and kitty-infested Mineko’s Night Market is.

For PC Game Pass subscribers, the day-one launch of Cities: Skylines 2, sequel to the leading city-building game, is a significant get. Elsewhere, there’s sports management with F1 Manager 2023, rhythm action with a battle royale twist in Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, and cult favorite Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery coming to cloud and console Game Pass subscribers for the first time.

Here’s the full list of new arrivals, complete with dates and platforms:

  • Like a Dragon: Ishin! — available now (cloud, console, and PC)
  • F1 Manager 2023 — Oct. 19 (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Cities: Skylines 2 — Oct. 24 (PC)
  • Dead Space — Oct. 26 (cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X via EA Play)
  • Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery — Oct. 26 (cloud and console, already available on PC)
  • Mineko’s Night Market — Oct. 26 (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Headbangers: Rhythm Royale — Oct. 31 (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Jusant — Oct. 31 (cloud, console, and PC)

As ever, what goes up must come down, and a few titles are leaving Game Pass at the end of the month, including Persona 5 Royale (but the other Persona games remain available). Here’s the list of games leaving on Oct. 31.

  • Gunfire Reborn (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Kill It With Fire (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Persona 5 Royal (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Signalis (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Solasta Crown of the Magister (cloud, console, and PC)

