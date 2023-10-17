The Dead Space remake heads up a great two weeks for Game Pass

Xbox has announced the full line-up of games coming to Game Pass in the second half of October, and it’s a very tasty list indeed, with a great spread of genres.

The headline addition is probably Dead Space, the well received remake of the sci-fi survival horror classic that launched back in January of this year. It’s a gloriously crunchy and gross thing that comes to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, as part of the EA Play offering, on Oct. 26.

A couple of lovely-looking new indie games make their Game Pass debuts during this period, too. Jusant, a day one launch, is a beautiful and meditative rock-climbing adventure from Don’t Nod that might be the chill-out experience of the year. If it’s not, then maybe the cute, strange, and kitty-infested Mineko’s Night Market is.

For PC Game Pass subscribers, the day-one launch of Cities: Skylines 2, sequel to the leading city-building game, is a significant get. Elsewhere, there’s sports management with F1 Manager 2023, rhythm action with a battle royale twist in Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, and cult favorite Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery coming to cloud and console Game Pass subscribers for the first time.

Here’s the full list of new arrivals, complete with dates and platforms:

Like a Dragon: Ishin! — available now (cloud, console, and PC)

F1 Manager 2023 — Oct. 19 (cloud, console, and PC)

Cities: Skylines 2 — Oct. 24 (PC)

Dead Space — Oct. 26 (cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X via EA Play)

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery — Oct. 26 (cloud and console, already available on PC)

Mineko’s Night Market — Oct. 26 (cloud, console, and PC)

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale — Oct. 31 (cloud, console, and PC)

Jusant — Oct. 31 (cloud, console, and PC)

As ever, what goes up must come down, and a few titles are leaving Game Pass at the end of the month, including Persona 5 Royale (but the other Persona games remain available). Here’s the list of games leaving on Oct. 31.