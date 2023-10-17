Riot’s new League of Legends music project is boy band Heartsteel

League of Legends is host to many alternate dimensions, including one where its champions are incredibly successful and popular musicians. The experiment started with Pentakill, who have put out some respectable metal albums, and continued through to bands like the hip-hop group True Damage and the K-Pop sensations K/DA. There’s a new kid on the block, and it’s Heartsteel, a boy band made up of a collaboration between League of Legends champions and real world musicians.

Heartsteel is comprised of the champions Kayn, Ezreal, Aphelios, Yone, K’Sante, and Sett. These are six of the game’s most popular male champions, and each of them fit a fun archetype in the group.

Main vocalist Ezreal is portrayed by Baekhyun, who is an incredibly successful K-pop performer and member of EXO and SuperM. K’Sante, a Shuriman monster hunter, is re-imagined with the voice of hip-hop and R&B musician Tobi Lou. Sett, originally the boss of a fighting pit, is the group’s rapper, portrayed by R&B and Mandopop musician ØZI. Kayn has a Legendary skin that includes a new voice-over in-game, and he is portrayed musically by LA-based rapper Cal Scruby.

If that’s not enough boys for you, don’t worry. Aphelios, a silent assassin who serves as an instrumentalist and songwriter in this universe, is along for the ride with Yone, who is the band’s producer. The group’s first single, Paranoia, launches on Oct. 23; skins for the boy band will also arrive in League of Legends and League of Legends: Wild Rift.