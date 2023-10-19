‘You’re so Skibidi, so Fanum tax,’ and other fun nonsense, explained

Memes and niche internet jokes are a dime a dozen, but every now and then, a seemingly inscrutable trend arises and demands an explanation.

Such is the case with what I’m going to call the “Skibidi” song. It’s a tune I have to name, because, well, it’s made up and there is no official term for it. There are multiple versions of the meme, but in the most popular one, a person with a voice that sounds like a prepubescent boy sings, “Sticking out your gyat for the rizzler, you’re so Skibidi, you’re so Fanum tax,” while a video shows a Fortnite character emoting while wearing the Among Us back bling.

You definitely don’t need to know the words to hum along — it’s an earworm! But if you do want to know what it means, we’ve got you covered. Luckily, it’s not that confusing; you just need to know all the references and slang.

What is the ‘sticking out your gyat for the rizzler’ meme?

On Oct. 2, a humor account with the handle homestucklover398 shared a video where a young boyish voice sang a parody of the 2022 song “ecstacy” by Suicidal-Idol. The video and sound became an overnight hit on TikTok, where people reacted to the seemingly nonsensical lyrics of the song.

The format of these videos varied, but many included clips of Minecraft-inspired games people play using filters on TikTok and parodies of the parody. At time of publication, the sound has been used in over 195,000 videos.

What are the lyrics to ‘you’re so Skibidi, so Fanum tax’?

There are no official lyrics. This isn’t a real song (yet). However, here are all the lyrics the person sings in the sound that went viral on TikTok. There are no official spellings for a lot of these words, so we’ve spelled them based on what we’ve seen popularized on the internet. Here is the masterpiece:

Sticking out your gyat for the rizzler You’re so Skibidi You’re so Fanum tax I just wanna be your sigma Freaking come here Give me your Ohio

What do the lyrics ‘sticking out your gyat for the rizzler’ mean?

Ah, you’re still here. OK, great. Now let’s break it down line by line. It’s a lot of slang, but most of it is simple.

Sticking out your gyat for the rizzler

This line refers to someone sticking out their ass for a charming person. The term “gyatt” or “gyat,” is a shortened version of “god damn.” It was popularized by the Twitch streamer Kai Cenat as an exclamation used when he sees a curvy woman.

The word “rizz” is a shortened version of “charisma.” A person who has “rizz” is endearing and good at charming their crushes.

You’re so Skibidi

Skibidi (pronounced skee-bee-dee) is a reference to the viral Skibidi song, which has taken on a few popular forms. The original song was popularized by a series of viral dancing videos, and then it was remixed with “Give It to Me” by Timbaland to make a new TikTok sound. The remix was used in the Skibidi toilet meme, a video seemingly created with Garry’s Mod that shows a head in a toilet singing along to the song.

You’re so Fanum tax

The term “Fanum tax” was also popularized by Kai Cenat. Basically, he would use the term “tax” whenever he or a guest on his stream took a small bite of food. In a clip, the streamer Fanum took a bite of some of Cenat’s cookies, so fans started calling it the “Fanum tax.”

I just wanna be your sigma

A “sigma male” is sort of like a stereotypical macho man who is popular with women. The terms was popularized by tech bros and is often associated with dominant men who espouse a rise-and-grind lifestyle. If you’re a beta, you’re not a sigma — or so I’m told by my friend who goes to the gym six times a week.

Freaking come here

This one is self-explanatory.

Give me your Ohio

A lot of popular lyrics videos for the song say “Ohio” and spell it like that. However, judging from other trends, I think another possible interpretation of it is that it is not a reference to the American state of Ohio and is in fact saying “ohayō” in Japanese, which means “good morning.” So maybe there is a world where the original artistic intent in this message is to ask for a waifu? It’s up to you!

OK, but what does it all actually mean?

If you’ve heard this song online and seen viral videos attached to it, you might have seen several videos talking about how this song is a Gen Alpha meme, the label for the generation below Gen Z. This is how people online tended to respond to the seemingly inexplicable and strange lyrics. However, in another sense, this trend represents how much humor online hasn’t changed — regardless if it’s truly Gen Alpha or not — because of the way it brings together different internet references.

The song pulls in a variety of media that have long been popular with young people. Many of the TikTok videos using the sound incorporated visuals from games like Minecraft and Fortnite. Both games have inspired tons of memes and online trends, including another extremely similar viral song trend called “Chug Jug with You.”

Additionally, it speaks to the recurring trend cycle in which Black creators start trends that then get reused by other people. The song contains several instances of slang popularized by the Cenat, who is Black. In reality, a lot of “internet slang” is actually African American Vernacular English that is later adopted by internet-savvy users. So while the words might be new, the way these trends are built is more or less the same.