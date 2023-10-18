Overwatch 2’s next crossover is with K-pop group Le Sserafim

After two big crossovers with One Punch Man and Diablo 4 — and a smaller brand deal with Korean eyewear company Gentle Monster — Overwatch 2’s next collaboration will be with K-pop group Le Sserafim. Blizzard’s partnership with Le Sserafim is Overwatch’s first musical artist collaboration, and will include in-game components and an appearance from the group at next month’s BlizzCon.

Blizzard is keeping much of the details of Overwatch 2’s next collab under wraps, but teased a “Le Sserafim-inspired custom game mode and exclusive in-game items including Overwatch hero skins.” The developer said it will reveal more about the collab on Oct. 30, and it will go live in-game on Nov. 1.

Ahead of that, Le Sserafim is incorporating Overwatch 2 elements into its next music video for the single “Perfect Night,” which it started teasing on Tuesday. In one of the teaser clips, the group is shown wearing Gentle Monster’s D.Va-inspired eyewear.

Blizzard also released teaser artwork for its Overwatch 2 Le Sserafim collab, which might offer a hint about future in-game skins:

Blizzard describes Le Sserafim as “one of the fastest-growing K-pop groups on the planet,” but if you haven’t heard of them, that may be due to their relative newness on the scene. Le Sserafim, which consists of Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hon Eunchae, released its first five-song EP, Fearless, in May 2022. The Seoul-based group’s videos have since racked up hundreds of millions of views on its own YouTube channel and publisher Hybe Corporation’s channel.

Le Sserafim will appear at BlizzCon 2023 on Nov. 4, where they’ll perform “Perfect Night” — the group’s first English-language digital single — at the conclusion of the show. BlizzCon runs Nov. 3-4, and is the first in-person version of the event since 2019.