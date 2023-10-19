Oppenheimer 4K Blu-ray drops on Nov. 21

The countdown for the home release of Oppenheimer is nearly over, with 4K Blu-ray and UHD versions of the latest Christopher Nolan epic currently available to reserve ahead of their Nov. 21 launch. In addition to not having to worry about timing your pee breaks for the 150-minute epic, you can look forward to the following collection of bonus features:

The Story of Our Time: The Making of Oppenheimer

Meet the Press Q&A Panel: Oppenheimer

To End All War: Oppenheimer & the Atomic Bomb

Currently, the home release of Oppenheimer is available to pre-order in both 4K Blu-ray and UHD formats through Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy. Both the 4K UHD and Blu-ray versions of the movie get access to the same collection of bonus features on their own disc, however, purchasing the 4K UHD version also gets you access to a digital code in addition to a 4K Blu-ray copy of the movie.

The 4K UHD version also has a couple of retailer-exclusive pre-order options available. While it’s currently unavailable, Best Buy is offering an exclusive steelbook case version of the 4K UHD format of the movie for $37.99, while Walmart is offering the Icon Edition, which features unique tri-fold packaging.