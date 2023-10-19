 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Oppenheimer 4K Blu-ray drops on Nov. 21

Here’s where you can pre-order the home release of the summer blockbuster

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cillian Murphy holds his hand over his eye as he contemplates horrors in Oppenheimer. Image: Universal Pictures
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

The countdown for the home release of Oppenheimer is nearly over, with 4K Blu-ray and UHD versions of the latest Christopher Nolan epic currently available to reserve ahead of their Nov. 21 launch. In addition to not having to worry about timing your pee breaks for the 150-minute epic, you can look forward to the following collection of bonus features:

  • The Story of Our Time: The Making of Oppenheimer
  • Meet the Press Q&A Panel: Oppenheimer
  • To End All War: Oppenheimer & the Atomic Bomb

Currently, the home release of Oppenheimer is available to pre-order in both 4K Blu-ray and UHD formats through Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy. Both the 4K UHD and Blu-ray versions of the movie get access to the same collection of bonus features on their own disc, however, purchasing the 4K UHD version also gets you access to a digital code in addition to a 4K Blu-ray copy of the movie.

The 4K UHD version also has a couple of retailer-exclusive pre-order options available. While it’s currently unavailable, Best Buy is offering an exclusive steelbook case version of the 4K UHD format of the movie for $37.99, while Walmart is offering the Icon Edition, which features unique tri-fold packaging.

A stock image of the Steelbook version of the 4K UHD release of Oppenheimer Image: Best Buy

Loading comments...

The Latest

‘You’re so Skibidi, so Fanum tax,’ and other fun nonsense, explained

By Ana Diaz
/ new

The best Barbarian builds and skills in Diablo 4

By Ryan Gilliam and Kazuma Hashimoto
/ new

Pokémon Go ‘Spiritomb Limited Research’ 2023 quest steps, rewards

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new

The Indie Horror Showcase promises chills, thrills, and announcements

By Cass Marshall
/ new

The best Druid builds and skills in Diablo 4

By Ryan Gilliam and Kazuma Hashimoto
/ new

Apex Legends’ new character is here to break Titanfall fans’ hearts

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon