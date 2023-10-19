Apex Legends’ new character is here to break Titanfall fans’ hearts

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has revealed the next character coming to its free-to-play battle royale game. The good news? The reveal trailer for the new Legend known as Conduit is full of exciting Titan-on-Titan action. The bad? Despite continued hope from the Titanfall fanbase, it’s not the Titanfall 3 reveal some were desperately holding out hope for.

Conduit’s reveal comes in the form of a Stories from the Outlands animated trailer, the kind that Respawn uses to tell a bit of backstory for new Legends. Conduit’s origin involves a Monarch Titan that saves her town and family from an invading Ion force, with the unnamed pilot of that mech sacrificing its own life in order to destroy its enemies. Later, we see that Conduit, the game’s first Filipino Legend, has become a fan of the Apex Games. In order to provide for her family, she hopes to enter the games herself.

How Conduit hopes to reach those heights is thanks to the fallen Titan and its still-irradiated battery. This is classic superhero origin story stuff, risking deadly exposure in hopes of gaining new powers. And in Conduit’s case, it seems to have paid off.

Exactly how her powers will manifest remains to be seen. But Conduit’s artwork shows a powerful energy flowing through her veins — and she appears to have a winged buddy that will aid her in battle. Respawn promises to show more of Conduit on Oct. 23, when the launch trailer for Apex Legends’ new season, Ignite, goes live.

For now, Titanfall fans will just have to recognize that they have an ally in Conduit — a fellow Titan enthusiast — and hope that all that supposed teasing of a Titanfall 3 in various game updates, hidden YouTube trailers, and cryptic messages from Respawn eventually pays off. Keep hope alive, folks. (It’s not happening.) Stay strong. (Please give up this pipe dream.)

Apex Legends is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.