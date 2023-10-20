Valorant’s new Agent Iso is basically just an IRL e-boy

Finally, Riot Games decided to give fuckboys and e-boys alike the representation they deserve.

On Thursday, Riot Games, the developer behind the popular first-person shooter Valorant, announced a new Agent to join its roster of playable characters. His name is Iso and he’s a skilled Duelist hailing from China. While his arrival inspired the typical thirst posting we’ve come to expect with Valorant’s Agents, his reveal also brought a few notable observations. The first is that he’s a genuine IRL fuckboy. The second is that someone at Riot Games managed to give this guy an Ultimate that looks straight out of the Jujutsu Kaisen.

According to the stories told about him in the game’s lore, Iso is an infamous assassins who can outpower an entire squad with one round of his gun. This is all well and good, but the first time we see him in full, he’s slurping down boba tea. Pair that with his overall techwear look and styled bangs, and what we have is an e-boy who would fit right in on TikTok. I can practically see him lined up at the Kung Fu Tea with all his bros already.

His art leaked a few days prior, which prompted some early reactions. Many of those revolved around the fact that he just looks like a basic guy who would play Valorant in real life. “This guy looks like he shops at Uniqlo. This man is a boba tea protein enjoyer. This guy shops at the Irvine Spectrum Center. He drives a Honda or a Suburu. This man himself is Immortal in Valorant, or Plat in League,” Laurajpeg said on TikTok.

On top of that, his gameplay reveals that Iso’s Ultimate looks eerily similar to the Domain Expansion power in the anime Jujutsu Kaisen. When Iso uses his Ultimate, a purple crystalized arena materializes around him and one opponent, pitting them in a dual to the death. Similar to the powers in Jujutsu Kaisen, it transforms the world around Iso and can trap enemies. Now, players are sharing viral videos comparing Iso to Gojo Satoru from Jujustsu Kaisen.

If you’re keen to play as an e-boy, Iso is coming to Valorant as part of the Episode 7: Act III update on Oct. 31.