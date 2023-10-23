 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Prime Video’s Fallout series comes out of its vault next spring

The series arrives early next year

By Austen Goslin
in a scene from the Fallout TV series, a silhouette stands in front of the blinding white light flooding into an underground shelter from the open vault door of Vault 33 while three people in denim jumpsuits with 33 on the back look on. Image: Prime Video
Prime Video’s Fallout series finally has a release date. After a year of tiny previews, Amazon announced Monday that the show will premiere on April 12, 2024.

This release date announcement came as part of a Fallout Day fan celebration, which happens every year on Oct. 23, the day in the series’ lore on which the bombs that destroyed modern civilization were launched. Fans got to dig through a real working Pip-Boy interface where they could discover the release date themselves.

A Pip-Boy interface from the Fallout series advertises the release date of Fallout for Prime Video, 04.12.24 Image: Prime Video

While Amazon has kept Fallout’s story mostly under wraps so far, we know that it’s an original story that will be part of the canon of the game series. We also know that the show will be set in and around Vault 33, a fallout shelter in Los Angeles.

Fallout is developed and executive-produced by Lisa Joy (Westworld) and Jonathan Nolan (Westworld), with Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Graham Wagner (The Office) as showrunners. The series will star Ella Purnell (Arcane), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), Aaron Moten (Emancipation), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O’Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time).

