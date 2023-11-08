Fangsgiving main illustration: itsbabypears

Who says we only get to celebrate vampires at Halloween? That seems unfair to the rest of the year, so we’re planting a stake in the ground and getting our favorites around the dinner table for Thanksgiving this year. Or Fangsgiving, as we here are Polygon like to call it.

That means we’ve put together a week of personal essays, behind-the-scenes features, retrospective looks, and more celebrating some of our favorite vampires and vampire-adjacent stories. Dracula, Lost Boys, Night Trap — you’ll find it all here.

Polygon: Your home for learning how many times Marvel killed Dracula, how vampires will survive the future effects of climate change, and how Count Von Count learned to count. Sink your teeth into this.