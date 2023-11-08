 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Welcome to the Fangsgiving feast

It’s that time of year

I met my husband in a Vampire: The Masquerade LARP group and I’m not alone

By Samantha Nelson
Global weirding is coming for the bloodsuckers

By Pearse Anderson
The underrated vampire movies from around the world

By Christian Valentin
A binder of vampire fanfic cast my mother’s struggle with AIDS in a new light

By Eliza Alexander Wilcox
Fangsgiving main illustration: itsbabypears

Who says we only get to celebrate vampires at Halloween? That seems unfair to the rest of the year, so we’re planting a stake in the ground and getting our favorites around the dinner table for Thanksgiving this year. Or Fangsgiving, as we here are Polygon like to call it.

That means we’ve put together a week of personal essays, behind-the-scenes features, retrospective looks, and more celebrating some of our favorite vampires and vampire-adjacent stories. Dracula, Lost Boys, Night Trap — you’ll find it all here.

Polygon: Your home for learning how many times Marvel killed Dracula, how vampires will survive the future effects of climate change, and how Count Von Count learned to count. Sink your teeth into this.

I met my husband in a Vampire: The Masquerade LARP group and I’m not alone