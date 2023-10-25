Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s end-of-level screenshots are absolutely unhinged

Super Mario Bros. Wonder and my 73-year-old grandma now have one thing in common: Both have an utterly uncanny ability to capture my worst angle.

There is plenty to love about Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It’s a 2D platformer that manages to infuse its side-scrolling levels with a sense of magic and awe. In its world, items called Wonder Flowers can transform a place to jump around into a full-scale musical production. And while these parts of the game make it into a truly special experience, I have a bone to pick; it seems like it uses some other sort of magic to capture only the goofiest images of my playthroughs.

Wonder has a feature where it will take a screenshot as you play and show it to you once you beat each level. Although it happens in every level, the game doesn’t give any visual indicator as to when it takes the screenshot, so you’re completely at its mercy. At its best, it’s a cute feature that memorializes each and every level that you play. At its worst, it’s some sort of magical power that captures only the most chaotic and worst moments. Like this snapshot below, in which the game seemed to capture Toadette at her very lowest.

Or this one, where I had a magical moment running with the Bulrushes and apparently was just completely hidden from view as I ducked between two pipes.

My colleague also shared this gem of a memory for this article.

Wonder isn’t an extremely difficult Mario game, but the Wonder Flowers bring their own sense of chaos and spontaneity to each level as each one undergoes a trippy transformation. Sprinkle in some multiplayer shenanigans, and the game has the potential to capture some pretty unhinged images. Now, others are sharing their worst screenshots online. Like this one where elephant Luigi appears to be... piping... I mean jumping over a pipe with elephant Peach in a level called “Swamp Pipe Crawl.”

Overall, it’s a silly and goofy way to capture Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s many mind-bending levels. If you’d like to see what kinds of highlights you get, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is out for the Nintendo Switch now.