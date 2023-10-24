 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lego’s Dune set includes a Baron Harkonnen minifig that has to be seen to be believed

This is what Frank Herbert would have wanted

By Susana Polo Updated
LEGO Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter on a pedestal in a nice room Photo: Lego
LEGO Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter, available now for $164.99, is a loving recreation of the dragonfly-esque vehicles used in Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction series as brought to life in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part One and upcoming Dune: Part Two. When its 1,369 pieces are brought together into a two-and-a-half foot-long build, it features aircraft blades that flap, retract, and rotate through 180 degrees of motion, as well as movable landing gear.

The set also comes with minifigs, naturally, immortalizing Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson’s Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin’s Gurney Halleck, Zendaya’s Chani, Oscar Isaac’s Leto Atreides, Sharon Duncon-Brewster’s Liet Kynes, and Jason Momoa’s Duncan Idaho.

LEGO Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter in shallow focus with dune character minifigs in front Photo: Lego

“The unique and creative design of this product perfectly aligns with both the Dune and LEGO spirit,” Amber Sheppo, vice president of Consumer Products and Partnerships for Legendary Entertainment, said in a news release — which is funny because every character in Dune is basically on hard drugs all of the time, and most of them are also canonically going to the bathroom in their pants.

But wait, what’s that lurking in the background?

LEGO Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter in shallow focus and minifigs including a tall Baron Harkonnen standing tall Photo: Lego

It’s the best minifigure I’ve ever seen, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, a normal size minifig in the longest robe known to man. Incredible, no notes.

The LEGO Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter is available to purchase for $164.99.

