First footage of the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake looks amazing

Konami showed off the first in-engine look at its remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater on Wednesday at the Xbox Partner Preview showcase, giving us a glimpse at what Unreal Engine 5 will do to modernize the visuals of the 2004 original.

It certainly looks impressive. The flora and fauna of Tselinoyarsk have been rendered in photo-realistic detail; as is Naked Snake, who is shown mud-caked, sun-dappled, and stealthily sneaking through tall grasses. Konami says that all of the game’s environments are captured in-game and in real time in the new trailer.

The Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake was first revealed in May, under the name Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater. Konami says that the remake, which is bound for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, will feature “the original voice characters, rich storyline and expansive features of combat survival in harsh environments evolved with unprecedented graphics and immersive sound.”

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater was originally released for PlayStation 2 in 2004. The game is a prequel to the original Metal Gear; it’s set in the 1960s and puts players in control of Naked Snake (AKA Big Boss) on a mission set largely in Soviet Russia. Metal Gear Solid 3 introduced a camouflage component to the franchise’s stealth-based gameplay, along with close-quarters combat mechanics. Those game features appear to be retained (and much more realistic-looking) in Metal Gear Solid Δ.

When it was first released, Hideo Kojima’s follow-up to the groundbreaking and divisive Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty was met with critical acclaim. The game’s memorable story, in-depth boss fights, and heavily memed ladder-climbing sequence helped make Metal Gear Solid 3 one of the most beloved entries in the franchise.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater does not have a release date. The original Metal Gear Solid 3, in its “HD Collection” version form, is included in the recently released Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 compilation for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC (via Steam) and Xbox Series X.