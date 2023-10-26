 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Scott Pilgrim hardcover box sets are available to pre-order

The black & white and color hardcover collections are discounted ahead of their July 9 launch

By Alice Newcome-Beill
A still from the Scott Pilgrim comics where he earns the power of love Image: Bryan Lee O’Malley / Oni Press
The Scott Pilgrim Series by Bryan Lee O’Malley is getting a hardcover re-release in honor of the series’ 20th anniversary. Since his paperback debut, Scott Pilgrim has been the subject of a live-action movie and a video game, and he will soon have his own animated miniseries courtesy of Netflix. And yet, this is the first time his printed adventures will be available in color.

If you haven’t had the chance to read this quintessential tome of nerdery, the collector’s box sets are currently available to pre-order from Amazon, and are discounted ahead of their launch on July 9. While both the color and black & white versions of the box set will be available for $249.99 following launch, you can currently reserve the color version for $224.99 or the monochrome version for just $137.23.

Both hardcover collections feature new cover art from O’Malley for all six volumes, which are packaged in a clamshell box in addition to a compilation of “Making of Scott Pilgrim” extras, a collectible sticker sheet, and a secret selection of items from the world of Scott Pilgrim (aka Toronto, Canada).

