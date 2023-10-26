Apex Legends’ cheery new legend Conduit leads a big new season, ‘Ignite’

Apex Legends’ newest character is just happy to be here. Conduit, the game’s first Filipino Legend, will join the roster with season 19 on Oct. 31, and she’s a big fan of the Apex Games. Expect her to be fangirling out as she meets (and defeats) the rest of the Legend lineup using powers she gained from a harvested Monarch Titan battery.

Conduit isn’t the only thing coming to season 19 of Apex Legends, a season known as Ignite. There are big changes coming to the Storm Point map, which developer Respawn Entertainment describes as “faster and deadlier” with new points of interest.

Season 19 also comes with the requisite battle pass full of cosmetic stuff (weapon skins, character skins, emotes, etc.) and cross-platform progression. The latter will include an account merge, and Respawn is promising that you’ll keep all the stuff you’ve earned in a centralized single account.

Here’s a more detailed look at everything new in Apex Legends season 19.

New Legend Conduit

Respawn has designed Conduit to be a “tiny titan of optimism,” a characteristic that really comes through thanks to her enthusiasm for the Apex Games and her cheerful interactions with teammates and opponents. One of her finishers is a selfie taken just before she clocks her opponent in the face with a haymaker. Voice actor Frankie Kevich is the force behind Conduit’s endearing attitude.

On the gameplay side of things, here’s a breakdown of Conduit’s ability kit:

Passive: Savior’s Speed — Conduit gains a burst of speed when running toward a teammate out of Tactical range.

— Conduit gains a burst of speed when running toward a teammate out of Tactical range. Tactical: Radiant Transfer — Conduit sends a surge of energy to a teammate, generating temporary shields for them (and Conduit) when in danger.

— Conduit sends a surge of energy to a teammate, generating temporary shields for them (and Conduit) when in danger. Ultimate: Energy Barricade — Conduit deploys an array of shield-jamming devices that damage and slow enemies.

Storm Point

Grid View Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

CETO Station Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Devastated Coast Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Echo HQ Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Wattson’s Pylon Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

ZEUS Terminal Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

The colorful Storm Point map is getting a refresh in season 19, changes that Respawn says will make it easier to “quickly find action during casual play.” Respawn hopes to “improve the fun factor without sacrificing competitive integrity” of Storm Point by adding new points of interest (Wattson’s Pylon, CETO Station, a reworked Forbidden Zone, etc.) for player to convene on and compete at early.

Storm Point is also shrinking a bit to improve mid-game pacing, Respawn says. You can see some of those changes and additions in the gallery above.

Cross Progression

Apex Legends’ mandatory account merge to enable cross-progression is coming on Oct. 31, with the launch of season 19. Accounts spread across platforms (Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox) will be unified and associated with players’ EA accounts. Unlocked Legends and inventory will be the same across platforms, with the exception of platform exclusives. The same is true for currencies like Apex Coins, again with some exceptions. You can read the details of Respawn’s cross-progression account merge plan at the official Apex Legends website.

Season 19 Battle Pass

The theme for season 19 is “bright” — just like its new Legend. And the associated battle pass will include skins like Octane’s legendary “Godly Speed,” Rampart’s legendary “Sly Sovereign” skin and “Gilded Age” Nemesis, and epic skins for Conduit, Wattson, and Newcastle. There are also new Skydive Emotes, including Holosprays that will project fun graphics out ahead of your Legend as they drop.

More details on Apex Legends’ new battle pass are coming soon.

Wait, what about Post Malone?

The singer/Pokémon enthusiast/One Ring holder is teaming up with Respawn for something Apex Legends related, which we’ll find out about later. Check back in November.