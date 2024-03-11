MultiVersus returns in May, nearly a year after going offline

Fighting game MultiVersus, the Smash Bros.-like that merged the worlds of DC Comics, Game of Thrones, Looney Tunes, and other Warner Bros.-owned properties, will relaunch on May 28, developer Player First Games announced Monday. MultiVersus has been offline since June 2023, when the developer took the game down to retool it.

Tony Huynh, co-founder and CEO of Player First, said in a video announcement that MultiVersus has been rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5, which will give the platform fighter a new and improved look. The team has also “rebuilt the game from the ground up to support our new netcode,” Huynh said, and that players can expect “pinpoint accuracy” and “consistent game performance, no matter what platform you’re playing on.”

Player First is also “adding some really exciting, brand-new personalities to the roster,” Huynh said, but did not provide specifics on which Warner Bros.-owned characters will come to MultiVersus later this year.

The studio is also adding a brand-new PvE mode, which Huynh says will give players unique rewards.

MultiVersus launched in July 2022, in what Warner Bros. and developer Player First Games called an “open beta.” In March 2023, the studio announced it was pulling the game from digital stores and taking it offline. At the time, it was the first official update that the studio had provided since November 2022, when Player First brought Marvin the Martian and season 2 content to the game. In the following months, players expressed discontent at the cadence of new characters and other additions.

Over the past eight months, MultiVersus players have only had access to the game’s offline modes: the training room (aka The Lab) and local matches. The studio promised MultiVersus would return, however, as it developed new characters, maps, and modes, as well as updated netcode and matchmaking improvements.

MultiVersus will become available again for the platforms it was previously released for: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.