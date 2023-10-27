Disney Dreamlight Valley won’t be free-to-play at launch

Disney Dreamlight Valley is moving out of Early Access on Dec. 5. The cozy life-simulation was planned to be free-to-play, with in-game purchases, at its full release. But the developers announced that the game will remain paid.

“This choice ensures that Disney Dreamlight Valley will be able to continue delivering on a premium game experience for all players,” explained the developers in a blog post. “It’s important to us that we maintain our promise to keep delivering free content updates that add new characters, realms, clothing, furniture, and more surprises to your Valley.”

Going forward, there will be multiple editions of the game to choose from: Disney Dreamlight Valley, the base game, will be $39.99; Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition will be $49.99 and include a physical copy of the game with 14,500 Moonstones, a cottage house skin, 5 raccoon companion skins, and a Cheshire cat sweater, as well as a physical poster and sticker sheet; Disney Dreamlight Valley: Gold Edition is digital only and includes the upcoming expansion pass and will be $69.99, with 15,000 Moonstones, a flowery capybara animal companion, a flowery summery cottage house, and a new avatar costume.

Anyone who owns the game before Dec. 5 will get access to the cosmetic items exclusive to the Gold edition. They will also receive a bonus gift of 2,500 Moonstones.

Dec. 5 will also mark the release of the game’s first paid expansion, dubbed A Rift in Time. It appears to introduce Rapunzel from Tangled, Eve from WALL-E, and Gaston from Beauty and the Beast. More information about the upcoming expansion will be revealed during a livestream on Nov. 1.