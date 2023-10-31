 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Scott Pilgrim anime opening credits are a real banger, of course

Featuring ‘bloom’ by Necry Talkie

By Susana Polo
Susana Polo is an entertainment editor at Polygon, specializing in pop culture and genre fare, with a primary expertise in comic books. Previously, she founded The Mary Sue.

This much we know to be true: If your TV show features a badass rock band, you better have some badass rock music. And Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Netflix’s upcoming animated adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s indelible comic series has released its figurative submission to the figurative “anime openings to never skip” contest.

While the show itself borrows from the video game adaptation, with original songs and score by chiptune giants Anamanaguchi, the show’s theme sequence is scored to “bloom,” a driving, fast-paced number from Japanese rock band Necry Talkie. The group’s bass, drums guitar, and an 8-bit-style keyboard pound away over the animated work of Science SARU, the studio that brought you Devilman Crybaby and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!.

In advance of the show’s release, Netflix has released the title sequence on Youtube, but fans only have to wait until Nov. 17 to check out the whole show, featuring the all-star cast of the cult hit live-action Scott Pilgrim vs. the World reprising their roles for an eight-episode anime.

