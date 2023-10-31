 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ubisoft is shuttering online services for 10 games

Trials Evolution, Ghost Recon Future Soldier, and several Assassin’s Creed games are on the list

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new
Ezio Auditore in Assassin’s Creed 2 remaster Image: Ubisoft
Nicole Carpenter is a senior reporter specializing in investigative features about labor issues in the game industry, as well as the business and culture of games.

Ubisoft will shut down its online services for 10 games in January, the company announced Tuesday. Trials Evolution, Ghost Recon Future Soldier, Splinter Cell: Conviction and several Assassin’s Creed games won’t have access to multiplayer features.

“Decommissioning the online services for older games is something we do not take lightly, however, it is also a necessity as the technology behind these services becomes outdated,” an Ubisoft representative wrote on the company website. Without online services, players won’t be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts, or use other online features. Similarly, there are no more Ubisoft Connect rewards, which are loyalty points that can be used for in-game rewards or Ubisoft Store discounts.

Here’s the full list of games:

  • Assassin’s Creed 2 on Xbox 360
  • Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood on Mac
  • Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360
  • Assassin’s Creed Revelations on WIndows PC
  • Ghost Recon Future Soldier on PC
  • Heroes of Might and Magic 6 on PC
  • NCSI on PC
  • Splinter Cells: Conviction on Xbox 360
  • R.U.S.E on Windows PC
  • Trials Evolution on Windows PC

All of these games are several generations old. Ubisoft has previously said that shutting down online services for older games lets it reallocate resources to new or different games. It’s been doing this for years; in 2022, it announced it was shuttering multiplayer for 15 games, including five Assassin’s Creed games. It’s in line with other companies’ practices, too: In 2022, Guerrilla Games announced it was taking down a bunch of Killzone servers, and in December 2022, Nintendo announced it was closing its Wii U and Nintendo 3DS online stores.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Watch A Haunting in Venice, 2023’s best murder mystery, this Halloween

By Austen Goslin
/ new

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 launch?

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Get Gotham Knights, every Batman: Arkham game, and more on PC for just $15

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

When does early access to the Modern Warfare 3 campaign start?

By Ari Notis
/ new

Streaming is killing the Halloween episode and I won’t stand for it

By Susana Polo
/ new

The legendary Invisible Sun RPG is back, and likely never to be sold at retail

By Samantha Nelson
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon