Ubisoft is shuttering online services for 10 games

Ubisoft will shut down its online services for 10 games in January, the company announced Tuesday. Trials Evolution, Ghost Recon Future Soldier, Splinter Cell: Conviction and several Assassin’s Creed games won’t have access to multiplayer features.

“Decommissioning the online services for older games is something we do not take lightly, however, it is also a necessity as the technology behind these services becomes outdated,” an Ubisoft representative wrote on the company website. Without online services, players won’t be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts, or use other online features. Similarly, there are no more Ubisoft Connect rewards, which are loyalty points that can be used for in-game rewards or Ubisoft Store discounts.

Here’s the full list of games:

Assassin’s Creed 2 on Xbox 360

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood on Mac

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360

Assassin’s Creed Revelations on WIndows PC

Ghost Recon Future Soldier on PC

Heroes of Might and Magic 6 on PC

NCSI on PC

Splinter Cells: Conviction on Xbox 360

R.U.S.E on Windows PC

Trials Evolution on Windows PC

All of these games are several generations old. Ubisoft has previously said that shutting down online services for older games lets it reallocate resources to new or different games. It’s been doing this for years; in 2022, it announced it was shuttering multiplayer for 15 games, including five Assassin’s Creed games. It’s in line with other companies’ practices, too: In 2022, Guerrilla Games announced it was taking down a bunch of Killzone servers, and in December 2022, Nintendo announced it was closing its Wii U and Nintendo 3DS online stores.