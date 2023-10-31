Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween cosplay shows off peak anime taste

Megan Thee Stallion blesses us with banger after banger. This time, it’s not a song, but yet another one of her incredible anime cosplays. On Monday, the American rapper shared photos of her cosplaying as Death the Kid from Soul Eater. The fitting pick just goes to show that Megan Thee Stallion has always had peak taste in anime.

You can view the full gallery of photos on her Instagram. She largely stayed true to the overall look of Death the Kid where she word an angular suit and black hair painted with his iconic three white stripes. She even recreates the typical top-down camera angle that Soul Eater often uses in one of her photos. Still, she infuses the character’s presentation with her own flair by adding a sick set of pointy nails and art that depicts Death the Kid’s companions, Liz and Patty Thompson with darker skin.

Soul Eater isn’t exactly a niche series. The manga had 19.6 million copies in circulation as of 2019 and was available to stream on well-known streaming services like Netflix. Still, it’s far from the super popular anime series like Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer. The series aired back in 2008 making it an older series at this point. At this point, anime fans might be more familiar with Shinji Aramaki’s later series, Fire Force.

But Megan found the perfect fit with Death. Both characters have iconic three-part names with a “the” to emphasize their stardom. On top of that, Death the Kid also has an incredible theme that’s also a rap.

Megan Thee Stallion’s love of anime has been a regular aspect of her career and persona. You could write a long list of all her nerdy shenanigans, but we’ll include a couple here to give you an idea: She cosplayed Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia in 2019 and Yumeko Jabami from Kakegurui in 2020. Last year, she performed in Japan in full Sailor Moon cosplay. On top of all that, she launched a line with Crunchyroll and has written anime references into her music.

Megan Thee Stallion is a geek through and through, and now we’ve been blessed with one of her best cosplays yet.