Black Friday 2023 is right around the bend. The big shopping holiday officially kicks off Friday, Nov. 24, but retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and others have plenty of excellent sales happening ahead of then. These sales include everything that may be on your wishlist, whether it’s video games, gaming headsets and mice, Legos, and more. Keep in mind, though, that this is just a small taste of what’s to come, both in terms of deals as well as our coverage.

We’ll continue to update this page with new deals as they become available leading up to Black Friday.

Best early Black Friday video game deals

The Diablo 4 Xbox Series X bundle is usually $559.99, but Best Buy has discounted the console to $499.99, essentially letting you pick up a copy of the game for free.

Love Pokémon, but want to try something a little different? The Steam version of Casette Beasts is currently discounted to $6.59 (was $19.99).

Best early Black Friday gaming tech deals

At multiple retailers, you can get a PS5 console for $499.99 (its regular cost) that comes bundled with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for no extra cost (a $69.99 value).

The Asus ROG Ally is usually $699.99, but Best Buy has discounted the powerful handheld gaming PC to $619.99. However, if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member, you’ll save an additional $20. The Verge notes that the ROG Ally is $599.99 for anyone who buys it through Asus’ site with the offer code NC100 used at checkout.

If you’re planning to buy a Nintendo Switch this holiday, and have your sights set on the standard $299.99 model, make sure you get this holiday bundle that also includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo’s Switch Online service for no extra cost.

Are you a fan of Super Smash Bros.? On Nov. 19, Nintendo will begin to sell a new Switch OLED bundle that includes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for no extra charge. We’ll be sure to add a shopping link once it’s available to purchase. Additionally, as detailed in our post, Nintendo will temporarily cut prices on popular Switch games by $20 or $30, depending on the title. Stay tuned!

Lexar’s 4 TB M.2 SSD for PS5 and PC with a pre-installed heatsink is $206.99 (was $229.99). This is one of the most affordable 4 TB SSDs we’ve seen yet.

At multiple retailers, you can get a Sony DualSense wireless controller for PS5 and PC for $49.99 or a little less (was $69.99, and in some cases, special edition colors were $74.99).

The 34-inch Alienware QD-OLED curved gaming monitor is $799.99 at Dell’s site (was $1,099.99). This is the biggest price drop we’ve seen on this model.

Alienware 34-inch QHD AW3423DWF $800

$1,100

28% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Alienware’s AW3423DWF gaming monitor features a curved QD-OLED screen, which provides amazing picture quality and contrast. Its fast 165 Hz refresh rate works with PC games, and it supports up to 100 Hz with consoles. $800 at Dell

If you have an appetite for an even wider, bigger OLED gaming monitor, Best Buy has the best price on LG’s 45-inch curved 1440p monitor. Normally $1,699.99, if you sign up for My Best Buy Plus or Total, it’ll knock $700 off the total. At $999.99, there’s never been a better price.

Typically $179.99, you can currently pick up the Cobalt Blue version of the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 gaming headset for $159.99 at Best Buy. The Gen 2 Stealth 700 uses Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity allowing it to pair with PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PCs, and phones.

The Xbox-exclusive SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X wireless gaming headset is currently discounted to $159.99 at Best Buy (was $179.99).

Logitech’s G Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse is currently discounted to $109.99 at Amazon (was $159.99). This is one of the lightest mice on the market, making it great for people who don’t want a heavy mouse to hold back their reflexes.

The wired version of the Logitech G502 X gaming mouse is on sale for $59.99 through Amazon (was $79.99). This is a great mouse for people who want to have lots of inputs.

Best early Black Friday board game deals

Take a short hike through the East Sea Road in Japan with Tokaido, a lovely little board game that’s available from Amazon for $24.76 (was $39.99).

If Age of Empires were a deck-building game, you’d have 7 Wonders. Typically available for $59.99, you can currently pick up a copy from Amazon for $40.

Descent: Legends of the Dark features a ton of unpainted miniatures, and a lengthy, interconnected campaign designed for one to four players. This massive game is usually $174.95 but is currently discounted to $87.48 at Amazon.

Azul, the beautiful tile-matching game is currently discounted to $21.70 at Amazon (was $39.99).

Bear-mounted cavalry clash with steam-powered mechs in the territory control game Scythe, which is on sale at Amazon for $67.33 (was $79.99).

Pandemic Legacy: Season 1 is perhaps the quintessential Legacy board game. Originally $69.99, you can pick up this tense, cooperative board game as part of Amazon’s ongoing buy two, get a third game of equal or lesser value for free.

Best early Black Friday Lego deals

The Lego version of the Atari 2600 (complete with cartridges and classic wood paneling) is currently discounted to $201.73 (was $239.99).

Typically $89.99, you can currently pick up the Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck in Lego form for just $73.

The 1,267-piece version of the Lego AT-AT is currently discounted to its lowest price ever, letting you take this set home for just $127.99 (was $169.99).

Normally, the 1,351-piece Lego Millennium Falcon is $169.99, but Amazon has discounted this set to $135.99. The lowest price we’ve seen yet for the ship that made the Kessel run in twelve parsecs.

Yet another Star Wars Lego set available for its lowest price ever, the 474-piece version of Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing is on sale for $32.49 at Amazon (was $49.99).

The Mario, Luigi, and Peach starter courses for Lego Super Mario are currently discounted to $47.99 at Amazon (were $59.99).

Lego Super Mario Starter Course $48

$60

21% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This is the Lego Super Mario set you need if you want to add all of Lego and Nintendo’s exciting expansion sets at a later date. This set includes an interactive Mario figure, a Goomba figure, Bowser Jr., and a buildable course. $48 at Amazon

$60 at Lego

The summer home of the royal house of Toadstool is typically priced at $129.99, but you can currently pick up the Peach’s Castle expansion set for Lego Super Mario at Amazon for $115.99.

Best early Black Friday movie deals

Through Dec. 4, Barnes & Noble is slashing prices on many Criterion Collection movies, including DVDs, Blu-rays, 4K Blu-rays, and even top-tier box sets. This semi-annual sale is the perfect time to pick up acclaimed movies from the modern era, as well as older must-see films.

The 4K UHD version of the Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently available at Amazon for $21.18 (was $29.99), you can also pick up the Blu-ray version for $9.99 (was $19.99)

If you missed out on the opportunity to see Barbie in theaters, you can currently pick up the 4K UHD version at Amazon for $24.99 (was $29.96). The Blu-ray is also available for $12.99 (was $39.98).

The 4K Blu-ray version of James Cameron’s Titanic is $29.99 at Amazon, and it will launch on Dec. 5. This is a few dollars less than the cost at other retailers. If you want to go all out on the pricey collector’s edition (detailed in this post), that version is about $20 cheaper at Best Buy compared to Amazon.