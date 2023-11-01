PlayStation Plus subscribers’ free Essential games for November are Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, and Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, Sony announced on Wednesday. Players can download the trio of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games beginning Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Made by developer Cold Iron Studio, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a bug hunt in the style of Left 4 Dead. You and up to two other players — or AI teammates in the form of androids — can join forces in online multiplayer to kill Xenomorphs across four campaigns, in a story set 23 years after the original trilogy of Alien films. Aliens: Fireteam Elite is available for PS4 and PS5.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers takes the classic Akira Toriyama manga/anime and twists it into an online asymmetrical action-survival game: Think Dead by Daylight, but you’re being hunted by Dragon Ball baddies like Cell, Frieza, and Buu. In Dragon Ball: The Breakers, seven Survivors will try to outwit, outsmart, and outlast the player assuming the role of The Raider. The underpowered Survivors must hide, use gadgets, weapons, and power-ups, or disguise themselves among the environment. It’s available on PS4.

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition is developer Hangar 13’s remaster of the classic gangster drama. As Vito Scaletta, you become entangled with organized in post-World War II New York City as you attempt to pay off your father’s debts. Vito rises through the ranks by committing crimes of larger reward, status, and consequence. Mafia 2: Definitive Edition is available on PS4. (Mafia: Definitive Edition was previously available through PlayStation Plus.)

November’s PS Plus Essential games will be available to download through Dec. 4.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can still pick up October’s PlayStation Plus Essential games — The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22, and Weird West — until Nov. 6.

PlayStation Plus Essential is the base tier of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s subscription service that offers online multiplayer access, a monthly assortment of free PS4 and PS5 games, cloud storage, and discounts on PlayStation Store purchases. PlayStation Plus Essential costs $79.99 annually, $24.99 for a three-month subscription, or $9.99 monthly. Sony recently raised the price of all PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription plans, with the Essential tier getting a $20 price bump from $59.99 to $79.99 annually.