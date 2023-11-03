We’re giving away 40 tickets to the Godzilla Minus One premiere

Godzilla Minus One rules, but it won’t hit American theaters until Dec. 1. Fortunately for our readers in the Los Angeles area, we have 40 tickets to the premiere on Nov. 10 at 8:30 p.m. PT at the Directors Guild of America. And we’re giving them away for free.

Tickets will be given to the first 40 people to email our special Godzilla email handle. To enter, you must be over the age of 18 and live within the greater Los Angeles area/Southern California area (which is to say, within a reasonable drive) so you can attend in person. There are no plus-ones, so all guests must email us individually to enter to win.

How to enter:

Email godzillatickets@polygon.com

In the subject line, write “I want to see Godzilla Minus One in LA!”

In the body, include your full name, and confirm that you are over the age of 18 and can easily attend the event

Hit send!

If you are one of the first 40 to contact us, you will receive an email confirming your RSVP for the screening. Due to the volume of entries, we will not be notifying all entrants who won’t receive a ticket.

Here are the full rules.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes begins at 12:01 p.m. ET on 11/1/2023 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 11/5/2023. Open to legal residents of Los Angeles, California, who are at least 18 years of age and have access to the internet and a valid email address. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Subject to Official Rules, additional eligibility restrictions apply. Official Rules, which govern, can be viewed by clicking the following link . Sponsor Privacy Policy