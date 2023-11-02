Mortal Kombat 1’s Tremor bowls a guy to death in new Omni-Man trailer

Ostensibly, the newest trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 is about Omni-Man, the first post-launch DLC fighter coming as part of the game’s Kombat Pack. There’s a ton of gameplay, including a longer look at his Fatality, which is inspired by the gruesome subway scene from Invincible in which many innocent train passengers are killed. And there’s a release date for Omni-Man now; he’s coming to Mortal Kombat 1 on Nov. 9.

Also, Tremor bowls Kung Lao to death. Yeah, the ninja with supernatural command over earth and stone forms a giant boulder and then bowls a fatal strike on the poor guy. All that’s left is some torso paste and four cleanly bowled-off limbs.

Tremor is the Kombat Pack’s first new Kameo Fighter and comes in multiple variations. Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon recently teased that his Aftershock and Metallic variations of the rocky ninja will return from Mortal Kombat X, and the trailer shows off his Crystalline form.

Omni-Man comes to Mortal Kombat 1 from Robert Kirkman’s Invincible comic book and animated series. His first gameplay trailer showed the alien superhero dispatching Scorpion and Liu Kang in gruesome ways — ways that will be familiar to anyone who’s watched Invincible’s goriest moments. Actor J.K. Simmons reprises his role as the sadistic superman in MK1.

MK1’s Kombat Pack add-on will also introduce the following characters to the game’s roster: Quan Chi (in winter 2023/2024), DC’s Peacemaker (winter 2023/2024), Ermac (spring 2024), Homelander from The Boys (spring 2024), and Takeda Takahashi (summer 2024). Additional Kameo Fighters included in the Kombat Pack include Ferra, Janet Cage, Khameleon, and Mavado. The Kombat Pack costs $39.99 and is included as part of the Premium Edition of the game, which costs $109.99.