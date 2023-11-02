 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hey, you can be a landlord in the new Sims 4 expansion pack

And also die by mold!

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new
Petrana Radulovic is an entertainment reporter specializing in animation, fandom culture, theme parks, Disney, and young adult fantasy franchises.

In the Sims games, you can live out your most indulgent fantasies, like becoming a movie star, going to space, or always finding a steady well-paying job in your dream career path that compensates you enough to own property.

The newest Sims 4 expansion pack pushes this dream even farther: Not only can your Sim earn enough money to own their own house, they buy more property and charge people to live on it! They can be landlords!

The Sims 4: For Rent allows you to play as a property owner — or a tenant, if you like to keep your Sims’ dreams more attainable. The pack will introduce Residential Rentals, which seem to encompass a wider variety of building-types than the apartments introduced in City Living, like duplexes and townhomes.

If you don’t want to be a landlord or a tenant, the trailer still shows off a lot to explore, like the Southeast Asian-inspired world of Tomorang. There’s also Night Markets, Pool Parties, and a bunch of new decor and activities. Also, for those of you who like to kill your Sims in new and innovative ways... it looks like Death By Mold is a new way to die!

The Sims 4: For Rent launches on Dec. 7 for Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes finally lets the apes take over the world

By Austen Goslin
/ new

12 gadgets that can take your streaming setup to the next level

By Jessica Reyes
/ new

What’s free on the Epic Games Store this week?

By Owen S. Good and Matthew Reynolds

Mortal Kombat 1’s Tremor bowls a guy to death in new Omni-Man trailer

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Legendary World of Warcraft designer Greg Street is building a new fantasy MMO

By Oli Welsh
/ new

When does early access to the Modern Warfare 3 campaign start?

By Ari Notis
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon