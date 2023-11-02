Hey, you can be a landlord in the new Sims 4 expansion pack

In the Sims games, you can live out your most indulgent fantasies, like becoming a movie star, going to space, or always finding a steady well-paying job in your dream career path that compensates you enough to own property.

The newest Sims 4 expansion pack pushes this dream even farther: Not only can your Sim earn enough money to own their own house, they buy more property and charge people to live on it! They can be landlords!

The Sims 4: For Rent allows you to play as a property owner — or a tenant, if you like to keep your Sims’ dreams more attainable. The pack will introduce Residential Rentals, which seem to encompass a wider variety of building-types than the apartments introduced in City Living, like duplexes and townhomes.

If you don’t want to be a landlord or a tenant, the trailer still shows off a lot to explore, like the Southeast Asian-inspired world of Tomorang. There’s also Night Markets, Pool Parties, and a bunch of new decor and activities. Also, for those of you who like to kill your Sims in new and innovative ways... it looks like Death By Mold is a new way to die!

The Sims 4: For Rent launches on Dec. 7 for Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.