Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes finally lets the apes take over the world

Generations after the original trilogy, the apes are in charge

By Austen Goslin
new
Austen Goslin (he/him) is an entertainment editor. He writes about the latest TV shows and movies, and particularly loves all things horror.

It’s the apes’ world and humans are just living in it. After a trilogy of movies that started with 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, the apes have finally taken over Earth in the first trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The fourth movie in the series is set for release on May 24, 2024.

The movie takes place generations after the original trilogy and Caesar’s reign. In that time, apes have lived peacefully as the dominant species on Earth with humans living in their shadows. But then a new, tyrannical ape leader takes over, forcing a young ape to go on a journey to oppose him.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be the first new Apes movie that isn’t directed by Matt Reeves (The Batman), and will instead be led by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner). The movie is written by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds), and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water), and Patric Aison (Prey). The movie stars Freya Allan (The Witcher), Owen Teague (It), and William H. Macy (Fargo).

