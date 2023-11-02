 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

John Wick director’s Ryan Gosling stuntman movie looks as cool as that sounds

Now that’s how you cut a trailer

By Pete Volk
/ new
Pete Volk (he/they) is Polygon’s Senior Curation Editor, with a particular love for action and martial arts movies.

There’s a late entry for the best movie trailer of 2023, and it’s for The Fall Guy.

The loose adaptation of the 1980s Lee Majors TV series comes out on March 1, 2024, and we got our first extended look at it via a trailer released Thursday. With punchy editing and a great cast to lean on, the trailer shows what looks to be one of the more exciting and funny releases of next year.

The Fall Guy is an action comedy that follows a stunt man (Ryan Gosling) working on a movie directed by his ex-girlfriend (Emily Blunt). He is tasked with finding the movie’s missing star (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Hijinks (and fights, and big stunts) ensue.

Joining those three in the sprawling cast are Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, and Majors himself.

The movie is directed by David Leitch, a former stuntman who co-directed John Wick with Chad Stahelski and has since gone on to direct Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Bullet Train. The script is written by Drew Pearce, who Leitch worked with on Hobbs & Shaw but also has writing credits on Iron Man 3, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, and Hotel Artemis.

Leitch’s presence behind the camera gives the movie plenty of action bonafides, but action fans will also know second unit director Chris O’Hara (Venom), stunt coordinator Keir Beck (The Matrix Resurrections), fight coordinator Jonathan Eusebio (John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum), and assistant fight coordinator Can Aydin (Violent Night, Skylines). That is an exciting group of people to helm an action-comedy with such a stacked cast.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Bungie tells Destiny fans ‘We know we have lost a lot of your trust’ amid layoffs, delays

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

How to watch BlizzCon 2023’s opening ceremony and streams

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Robert Pattinson is an angry bird in the English trailer for Hayao Miyazaki’s new film

By Tasha Robinson
/ new

The best free games for Amazon Prime members

By Cameron Faulkner and Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Magic: The Gathering’s not done with its Lord of the Rings license just yet

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader’s co-op campaign is super flexible

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon