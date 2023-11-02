John Wick director’s Ryan Gosling stuntman movie looks as cool as that sounds

There’s a late entry for the best movie trailer of 2023, and it’s for The Fall Guy.

The loose adaptation of the 1980s Lee Majors TV series comes out on March 1, 2024, and we got our first extended look at it via a trailer released Thursday. With punchy editing and a great cast to lean on, the trailer shows what looks to be one of the more exciting and funny releases of next year.

The Fall Guy is an action comedy that follows a stunt man (Ryan Gosling) working on a movie directed by his ex-girlfriend (Emily Blunt). He is tasked with finding the movie’s missing star (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Hijinks (and fights, and big stunts) ensue.

Joining those three in the sprawling cast are Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, and Majors himself.

The movie is directed by David Leitch, a former stuntman who co-directed John Wick with Chad Stahelski and has since gone on to direct Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Bullet Train. The script is written by Drew Pearce, who Leitch worked with on Hobbs & Shaw but also has writing credits on Iron Man 3, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, and Hotel Artemis.

Leitch’s presence behind the camera gives the movie plenty of action bonafides, but action fans will also know second unit director Chris O’Hara (Venom), stunt coordinator Keir Beck (The Matrix Resurrections), fight coordinator Jonathan Eusebio (John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum), and assistant fight coordinator Can Aydin (Violent Night, Skylines). That is an exciting group of people to helm an action-comedy with such a stacked cast.