How to watch BlizzCon 2023’s opening ceremony and streams

Blizzard Entertainment is holding an in-person BlizzCon for the first time in four years this weekend. But fans of Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch who can’t make it to Anaheim for BlizzCon 2023 on Nov. 3-4 can watch the festivities online for free.

This year’s BlizzCon promises updates on what’s next for World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2, Hearthstone, and other Blizzard games. BlizzCon 2023’s opening ceremony on Friday will be home to the biggest news out of Blizzard Entertainment, and then there are multiple deep dive and campfire chat panels that will dig into the nitty gritty for World of Warcraft Classic and Diablo 4. Blizzard will also officially launch a new game at BlizzCon 2023: Warcraft Rumble, the mobile game set in the Warcraft universe. (That’s why Blizzard has a “Warcraft Rumblings” panel on its schedule.)

Here’s how to watch BlizzCon 2023, live, from the comfort of your home (or secretly while you’re at work).

BlizzCon 2023 Schedule

This year’s BlizzCon starts on Friday, Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. PDT/2 p.m. EDT with the opening ceremony presentation. Blizzard is promising “exciting announcements” from World of Warcraft, Diablo 4, Hearthstone, Warcraft Rumble, and Overwatch 2, including the introduction of the hero shooter’s next playable hero. There’s nothing currently on the official schedule for StarCraft or Blizzard’s untitled survival game that’s set in a new universe, but maybe BlizzCon will have a few unannounced surprises as well.

Here’s a rundown of what to expect from the panels that Blizzard will broadcast from BlizzCon 2023. (All times are listed in PDT.)

BlizzCon Day 1 — Friday, Nov. 3

11 a.m. – Opening Ceremony

1:30 p.m. – World of Warcraft : What’s Next — Members of the World of Warcraft development team discuss the latest content coming to Azeroth.

— Members of the World of Warcraft development team discuss the latest content coming to Azeroth. 2:30 p.m. – Overwatch 2 : Deep Dive — Join Overwatch 2 developers as they explore the art, backstory, and abilities of the game’s newest hero, including the premiere of their origin story cinematic.

— Join Overwatch 2 developers as they explore the art, backstory, and abilities of the game’s newest hero, including the premiere of their origin story cinematic. 3:30 p.m. – World of Warcraft Classic : What’s Next — Members of the WoW Classic development team discuss the latest content coming to Azeroth.

— Members of the WoW Classic development team discuss the latest content coming to Azeroth. 4:30 p.m. – Hearthstone : What’s Next

5:30 p.m. – Warcraft Rumblings — Members of the Warcraft Rumble development team discuss the latest development with Warcraft Rumble.

BlizzCon Day 2 — Saturday, Nov. 4

12 p.m. – World of Warcraft : Deep Dive — Delve deeper into World of Warcraft with the development team.

— Delve deeper into World of Warcraft with the development team. 1:30 p.m. – Overwatch 2 : What’s Next — Look toward what you can expect in Season 8 and beyond. Get a first look at future changes for Competitive Play and even bigger surprises.

— Look toward what you can expect in Season 8 and beyond. Get a first look at future changes for Competitive Play and even bigger surprises. 2:30 p.m. – Diablo 4 Campfire Chat — Join associate game director Brent Gibson, production director Tiffany Wat, lead game producer Kalyeigh Calder, game director Joe Shely, and associate director of community Adam Fletcher, who will introduce content releasing during Season of Blood and beyond.

— Join associate game director Brent Gibson, production director Tiffany Wat, lead game producer Kalyeigh Calder, game director Joe Shely, and associate director of community Adam Fletcher, who will introduce content releasing during Season of Blood and beyond. 4:45 p.m. – Community Night — Community Night is back as we celebrate our fans across all Blizzard games through performances, art, and cosplay.

— Community Night is back as we celebrate our fans across all Blizzard games through performances, art, and cosplay. 6:15 p.m. – Le Sserafim Appearance — K-Pop sensation Le Sserafim will be performing their new single, “Perfect Night,” along with other fan-favorite hits.

Where to watch BlizzCon 2023

You can watch BlizzCon 2023 on Blizzard Entertainment’s YouTube channel — which will have separate streams for Day 1 and Day 2 of the event — or Blizzard’s Twitch channel. We’ve embedded the BlizzCon 2023 livestream from YouTube above, so you can watch it right here.

Separately, you can watch: