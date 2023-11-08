Lego’s 5,201-piece Avengers Tower includes a Kevin Feige minifig, America’s ass

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Lego and Marvel are teaming up for their biggest set yet: Avengers Tower, a 5,201-piece recreation of the massive superhero headquarters that houses a very long list of its inhabitants, including minifigs based on Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Thor.

The Lego Marvel Avengers Tower even includes a minifig of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. He’s seen holding a tasty-looking Lego shawarma accessory and trying to find a good script for Blade in first photos of the new set.

The Lego Avengers Tower stands just shy of 36 inches tall (90 cm) with multiple floors modeled after memorable moments from the Avengers films. That includes a launchpad for an Avengers quinjet; Tony Stark arguing with his mechanical aide Dum-E; the ground floor meeting between minifig versions of Alexander Pierce and time-traveling Tony Stark from Avengers: Endgame; and a Captain America-on-Captain America fight in which Steve Rogers confirms that he’s the proud owner of America’s Ass.

There are 31 minifigs in total in the Lego Avengers Tower: “all the iconic characters from Infinity Saga,” Lego said in a news release, plus a Leviathan and two Chitauri flyers. The full Avengers minifig lineup includes — deep breath — Tony Stark, Iron Man MK7, Iron Man MK6, two Captain Americas, Thor, Black Widow, The Wasp, Ant-Man, Hawkeye, Wanda Maximoff, Falcon, Vision, War Machine, Pepper Pots, Wong, Nick Fury, Dr. Cho, Hulk, Dum-E, Erik Selvig, Tony Stark (as a SHIELD Agent), two nameless SHIELD Agents, Alexander Pierce, four Chitauri, Loki, and Ultron.

All this plastic comes at a Tony Stark-lifestyle price. Lego is selling the Lego Avengers Tower for $499.99 when it goes on sale on Nov. 24 at Lego stores and on Lego.com. Lego Insiders members who purchase the Avengers Tower between Nov. 24 and 27 will receive a free Marvel Taxi set that includes a yellow taxi cab, and four minifigures: Black Panther, a taxi driver, and two Outriders (the “space dogs,” as Rocket Raccoon calls them, that invade Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War).

Here’s a closer look at the tower in images from Lego: