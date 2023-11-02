Bungie tells Destiny fans ‘We know we have lost a lot of your trust’ amid layoffs, delays

In the wake of layoffs at Bungie and reports of an impending delay to Destiny 2 expansion The Final Shape — and in place of its usual “This Week in Destiny” update — the studio instead posted a sober, contrite message from the development team that acknowledges player dissatisfaction with the game.

In its note, Bungie addressed the layoffs at the studio, saying “we’ve parted ways with people we respect and admire.” About 100 Bungie workers were laid off this week after Destiny 2 player counts plummeted by nearly half, according to a report from Bloomberg.

While Bungie doesn’t directly confirm reports of a four-month delay for Destiny 2’s next expansion, the statement certainly implies it.

“We want to acknowledge the feedback and concerns you have about Lightfall,” Bungie said, referring to the most recent and coolly received sixth expansion for Destiny 2, “and recent Seasons, as well as your responses to the reveal of The Final Shape. We know we have lost a lot of your trust. Destiny needs to surprise and delight. We haven’t done this enough and that’s going to change.”

As part of its “path forward,” Bungie said it “need[s] to make The Final Shape an unforgettable Destiny experience” on par with beloved Destiny expansions Forsaken, The Witch Queen, and The Taken King. “These are the standard bearers we aim to live up to” with next year’s The Final Shape, Bungie said.

“We are intensely focused on exceeding your expectations for The Final Shape,” the studio said. “Destiny 2 has more than 650 dedicated teammates pouring all their energy and expertise into delivering this epic moment and its subsequent Episodes.”

The developer said it plans to reveal more about “what’s next on the short-term horizon, beginning with our next Season in late November” in the coming weeks. It also teased a “bigger, bolder, and brighter vision for The Final Shape,” which reportedly will have a June 2024 release window.

Bungie did not address the state of Marathon, its extraction-style shooter that was revealed earlier this year. While not officially dated, Marathon has reportedly been pushed to 2025.