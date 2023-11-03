Echo might be the most R-rated thing the MCU’s done yet

The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ Echo is full of surprises. It’s shockingly violent, as we watch Kingpin beat a man half to death, and see his adoptive daughter Maya Lopez (the eponymous Echo) throwing savage blows and snapping the necks of street-level scum. There’s even a very brief Daredevil cameo. (OK, that last part is not really a surprise; we knew that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio would return as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, respectively, for Echo.)

More surprising is how Echo will roll out. All episodes of the next Marvel Studios series will drop at once on Jan. 10, 2024, on both Disney Plus and Hulu. Echo will only be available through Hulu until April 9, 2024, however.

Also, it looks pretty good? Echo appears to bring back the vibe of Marvel’s Netflix-produced shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Punisher for more street-level, bare-knuckle action. Like those series, Echo will be rated TV-MA. In fact, the show’s first trailer tells viewers to “set your Disney Plus profile to TV-MA to stream.”

Echo is set after the events of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye, where Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez/Echo made her live-action debut. Reportedly, the series will feature a plotline in which Matt Murdock, the blind attorney and secret vigilante Daredevil, will be searching for an old ally, supposedly Jessica Jones, the Marvel Comics character played by Krysten Ritter.

Echo is a deaf Native American woman with the power to perfectly copy another person’s movements. She made her debut in the pages of 1999’s Daredevil #9. Echo was created by David Mack and Joe Quesada.

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will get his own stand-alone series on Disney Plus as well, Daredevil: Born Again, which will supposedly see the return of Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle, aka The Punisher. Marvel’s R-rated adventures will extend to theaters next year, with the release of the next Deadpool movie starring Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine, now gloriously yellow.