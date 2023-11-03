 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The new voice of Mario is also the new voice of Wario

Just don’t call him Kevin Wafghani

Artwork of Wario posing on the box art for WarioWare: Move It! Image: Nintendo
The new voice actor behind Mario in Super Mario Bros. Wonder is also the new voice of Wario in WarioWare: Move It!, Nintendo has confirmed. Voice actor Kevin Afghani has taken over for Charles Martinet in the roles of Mario and Luigi and, now, Wario.

Afghani’s name appears in the credits for WarioWare: Move It!, but like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, those credits are vague about which voice actors play which roles. And like the new Super Mario Bros. Switch game, the latest WarioWare game features playable credits — it’s very easy to blow right by the names of everyone who worked on Move It!, Afghani included.

Nintendo announced in August that Martinet would no longer serve as the identifiable voice of Mario, Wario, and other characters, beginning with Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Martinet, the voice of Mario for decades, would instead transition to a new role, “Mario Ambassador,” whose duties include “travel[ing] the world sharing the joy of Mario.”

Mario fans first noticed different voices for Mario and Wario in trailers for Super Mario Bros. Wonder and WarioWare: Move It! released this summer. But Nintendo was reticent to confirm the new voices of Mario, Luigi, Wario, and other characters from the Mushroom Kingdom until those games were released on Switch this fall.

WarioWare: Move It! is out now. Read Polygon’s review to learn what we thought of the multiplayer and party-focused new batch of microgames.

