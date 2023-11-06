Genshin Impact lore secretly inspired a new viral TikTok trend

Genshin Impact has wiggled its way into inspiring another massive trend on TikTok. This time, a character named Neuvillette has inspired people to dance to lines where he is talking about a machine called the Oratrice Mecanique d’Analyse Cardinale. It’s a pretty niche reference, but the trend has taken TikTok by storm and the top videos have as many as 6.4 million views.

Each video draws upon a pretty standard format. In it, the videos use an audio track which compiles instances where Neuvillette mentions a machine called the Oratrice Mecanique d’Analyse Cardinale. In each video, the person will dance when he says, “Oratrice Mecanique d’Analyse Cardinale,” and stand completely still during the other part. It sounds complicated, but it’s not. Visually, it looks like bursts of goofy dancing whenever Neuvillette says the intricately worded phrase. I’d suggest just watching an example below.

The audio likely took off because there’s a nice steady rhythm to how Neuvillette says the phrase. The audio comes from the English-language version of the game where Neuvillette is played by Ray Chase and it sounds like a tongue twister that’s perfectly delivered. You can see other examples below, including one featuring Hank Green.

Genshin Impact is a vast open-world fantasy adventure where many of its regions draw inspiration from different countries and regions of the world. This summer, developer Hoyoverse released a new region inspired by France called Fontaine. In the world of the game, the Oratrice Mecanique d’Analyse Cardinale is a giant mechanical device that provides power to Fontaine. On top of that, it also has a mysterious use where this machine can calculate and deliver precise judgements in court trials. As a high-ranking leader in Fontaine, Neuvillette, confers the Oratrice frequently and thus, all his talk about it.

The name uses French words and roughly translates to “Mechanical Speaker of Cardinal Analysis” in English. However, you don’t need to get hung up on the precise translation since this game is full of fantasy jargon and names that sort of make sense, but sort of don’t. (This is the same game where the developers named one of its bosses the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network, after all).

Over the years, Genshin Impact has inspired several viral trends on TikTok. Fans regularly use social media platforms to thirst over characters. However, the fandom is much larger than that. At one point, users popularized an audio from a character named Scaramouche. In another instance, an augmented reality filter of Klee circulated widely as well. Last but not least, my personal favorite is a trend where people made videos of Genshin Impact characters pretending to be fans of the Mets.